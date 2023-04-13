IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK Suffer Fresh Injury Blow as Sisanda Magala Ruled Out for Couple of Weeks

Chennai Super Kings suffered their second defeat of the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja nearly pulled off a miraculous win, only for Sandeep Sharma to keep his nerve and steal the points for Rajasthan Royals in the last over of the match. CSK are currently in fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table, having won two matches from four games, with 4 points to show on the standings.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming confirmed after the match that Dhoni was nursing a knee injury against Rajasthan Royals and he also offered fitness updates on other key players including Ben Stokes, while confirming that Sisanda Magala is the latest casualty who is set to miss at least a couple of weeks’ action due to the latest injury setback.

Fleming confirmed that Deepak Chahar is set ruled out for a couple of weeks, Simarjeet Singh is another player recovering from fitness issues, and so is Ben Stokes who the head coach pointed out is getting ‘better’ day by day.

Magala however is set to miss a couple of weeks of action, which comes as the latest blow for Dhoni’s forces.

“Deepak Chahar is (out for) two-or-three weeks, Simarjeet Singh… I am guessing a little bit here… he is (out for) 10 days, Ben Stokes is improving day by day, Mukesh Choudhary is out, Magala is out for at least two weeks," revealed Fleming in his post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Shedding further light on Magala’s injury, Fleming added, “For us again, it’s losing another player - that’s two games in a row - and we’re already pretty thin, so we’d like it (injuries) to stop. Magala’s hand was split, unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs. And the same with Deepak Chahar in the last game, so we’re operating on pretty thin resources. But we’re not the only team to have that."

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson had been ruled out of IPL 2023, with Magala roped in as his replacement. Mukesh Choudhary is another player who is missing this season due to injury, and the Yellow Army had named Akash Singh as Choudhary’s replacement.

Having begun their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat against Gujarat Titans, CSK bounced back to winning ways by beating Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their subsequent games but the defeat to Rajasthan Royals could spoil their momentum.

Up next for the four-time IPL champs is a meeting against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 17, Monday.

