'Seeing MS Dhoni Limping...': Irfan Pathan Recalls CSK Skipper Running Like Cheetah Between Wickets

MS Dhoni is no longer the player that he once was, at the age of 41, the Chennai Super Kings skipper is battling a knee injury but is still delivering the goods for his beloved Yellow Army. After CSK’s 27-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium on Wednesday, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan became a little emotional while watching the legendary wicket-keeper ‘limping’ as he was running between the wickets.

Pathan recalled how the former Indian captain used to run like a ‘cheetah’ on the pitch but now that age has caught up with Dhoni, Pathan couldn’t help but recall the glory days of the past.

Given his knee injury, Dhoni has been playing as a finisher for CSK, and against Delhi, the four-time IPL champs were reeling at 126/6 after Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Ambati Rayudu. Dhoni decided to take matters into his own hands and smashed 20 runs in just 9 balls.

It was evident watching the legendary CSK skipper run between the wickets that he was very much in trouble due to the injury as he struggled to convert the singles in twos. Ultimately Chennai would win the match courtesy of their brilliant bowling performance as they restricted Delhi Capitals to 140/8.

Pathan couldn’t help but reminisce about the old days when Dhoni was at his peak as he took to Twitter and expressed how heartbroken he was.

“Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah," wrote Irfan.

Earlier, CSK coach Stephen Fleming had confirmed that Dhoni was indeed battling a knee injury which is why he has refrained from promoting himself up the order even when his side needed big runs in games such as against Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2023 campaign.

Despite all his troubles this season, Dhoni continues to be the difference-maker in moments that matter. Having guided his side to four IPL titles, CSK are currently sitting in second place on IPL 2023 table behind Gujarat Titans with both sides virtually guaranteed a place in the playoffs.