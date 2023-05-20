'Why Should MS Dhoni Leave, With Impact Player Rule...': Ex-Teammate Backs CSK Skipper to Play for Another 5 Years

With the IPL 2023 season edging towards its business end of the campaign, it’s that time of the year once again when the entire world’s eyes converge on one man, MS Dhoni and his future with Chennai Super Kings. The 41-year-old continues to defy all barriers of age as CSK are still gunning for their fifth IPL crown, however, some cracks are starting to appear as Dhoni has been struggling with a knee injury throughout the ongoing campaign.

That being said, former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan who shared the dressing room with Dhoni once has stated that with the advent of the new Impact Player rule, the legendary wicketkeeper batter can still stick around for five more years in CSK colours.

Questioned about his future a couple of days ago by Danny Morrison, Dhoni hinted that he’s not yet ready to hang up his boots and another big revelation is expected on Saturday with CSK gearing up to loch horns for their final league outing of IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals.

Pathan though insisted that despite Dhoni’s fitness woes, he can still continue to play cameo roles that he has done so far this season, and with the help of the Impact Player rule he can continue to be CSK’s mentor.

“Why should Dhoni leave, with the new Impact Player rule he can play for another five years. Although he may not be the captain, but fans will see him bat and mentor CSK," Yusuf Pathan told ESPNcricinfo.

“In my opinion, Dhoni can continue playing for another five years because of the new Impact Player rule. He has said nothing about retirement, it’s others who have been talking about it. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He has hit big sixes in IPL, despite pain on his knees. So this shows his commitment towards the sport," he added.

Dhoni has made it a habit this season to come out to bat late and play solely the role of a finisher. The CSK legend continues to be an influential figure behind the stumps, only he has limited his batting to cameo roles given his struggles with the knee.

It will be interesting see whether the former Indian skipper provides any further update on his future in CSK’s final league outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday as CSK look to nail down their playoffs berth while Delhi Capitals will aim to spoil the party and finish the IPL 2023 season on a high in front of their home support.