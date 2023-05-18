'I'd be Extremely Surprised if This is MS Dhoni's Last Season': Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen feels that he will be surprised if Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from Indian Premier League after the ongoing season. The English batting legend said that the impact player rule might help Dhoni in prolonging his IPL career. The Chennai Super Kings captain has been receiving big support from the fans in both home and away matches this season as fans have a feeling that Dhoni might bid adieu to IPL after the 2023 edition.

Recently, after CSK’s last home game match in the group stage, Dhoni and co. took a lap of honour at Chepauk Stadium to thank the fans for their immense support.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Points Table Update After PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals Rise to 9th Spot, Dent Punjab Kings’ Playoffs Chances

“I was there for Dhoni’s lap of honour on Sunday, and it was incredible to see how the stadium stayed completely full. I’d be extremely surprised if this is his last season. I think this impact player rule actually helps him tremendously, where he can keep for 20 overs and bat wherever he wants to bat,” Pietersen wrote in his column for Betway.

Talking about Dhoni’s leadership, Pietersen further suggested that it’s the captaincy and the wicketkeeping parts which make Chennai batter as his role as the batter is to face very minimal deliveries.

“He makes the team better with the decisions he makes as a captain, and his keeping has been tremendous. It’s not like he takes a batting position up, because he tends to come in at seven, eight or nine to whack a few deliveries," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has been spotted limping on several occasions. The legendary wicketkeeper was also seen with an ice-pack on his knee after the matches. Last month, CSK coach Fleming confirmed that Dhoni is dealing with a knee injury that has troubled him a lot.

Also Read | ‘My Decision to Bowl Spin Off the Last Over Backfired’: Shikhar Dhawan

top videos

Pietersen feels that Dhoni will have enough time after this season to sort out his knee injury and come back for IPL 2024.

He’ll have the opportunity for eight or nine months of rest, sort his knee out, and get himself fit and ready for another season. I hope it’s not the last we see of Dhoni, and I know everybody in the country would want him to play another season,” Pietersen added.