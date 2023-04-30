'Not to be Exposed a Lot..': MS Dhoni Reveals Why 'Intelligent' CSK Arrived Late Ahead of Punjab Game

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss ahead of their IPL 2023 match 41 against Punjab Kings, given the day game, and heat in Chennai, Dhoni did the obvious and elected to bat first. The CSK skipper also revealed an ‘intelligent’ ploy after being quizzed about why his team were slightly late in arriving at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

The four-time IPL champs came into their fixture against Punjab on the back of a defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals, whereas Shikhar Dhawan’s side also suffered a massive 56-run defeat in their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Both sides were looking to return to winning ways in the 999th match of IPL history. CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, after which he was asked about why Chennai arrived after Punjab at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday to which he gave a brilliant response.

The 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter revealed that it was done deliberately to avoid his players from being exposed to the sun for long durations as they warmed up for the match. Dhoni stated that some teams come very early to the day games, but being under the sun takes a toll on the players which is why CSK came up with an ‘intelligent’ ploy.

“When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament," said Dhoni during after winning the toss.

Talking about their defeat against Rajasthan Royals, the legendary former Indian captain stated that his side were looking to take their learnings from the games that don’t go their way.

“There will be games which won’t go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team," added Dhoni.

While Chennai Super Kings played with the same team from their last match, Shikhar made one change to his side, Harpreet Brar came into the playing XI in place of Gurnoor.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

