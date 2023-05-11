IPL 2023: Rinku Singh Reveals Advice From MS Dhoni, Hails CSK Skipper as 'World's Best Finisher'

IPL 2023 season has seen plenty of youngsters register their names on the biggest stage of them all but no player has shone brighter this season than Rinku Singh. Ever since the Kolkata Knight Riders star smashed five sixes back to back against Yash Dayal, he has become a household name.

Rinku has overcome many challenges in his life and the KKR star recently revealed a valuable piece of advice he received from Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, whom Rinku hailed as the ‘world’s best finisher’.

The 25-year-old is hoping to take a note out of Dhoni’s finishing, the CSK skipper was crucial once again for his side in CSK’s 27-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Rinku revealed that Dhoni advised him to keep things simple and not try to overthink too much.

“He’s the world’s best finisher I just asked ‘Bhaiya’ what else I could do while I’m going to bat. He just told me don’t think much, just wait for the ball and play according to it," Rinku was quoted as saying by India Today.

Havings scored 337 runs in 11 matches this season, the KKR star will be hoping to add to his tally when the two-time IPL champs lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

Rinku has been scoring at a blistering strike rate of over 150 and he has overshadowed the likes of Andre Russell this season, proving to be a key finisher for KKR.

Shedding light on his batting mantra, the Uttar Pradesh youngster stated that he hopes to play simple shots, nothing too fancy, just trying to work according to the situation.

“I want to play simple shots. I don’t want to play extravagant shots. I play according to balls and as per situation. All players work on their own shots, and I try to be very simple," Rinku added.

During KKR’s recent victory over Punjab Kings, they needed 2 runs from the last ball when the youngster smashed a boundary to help his side pick up two valuable points in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs.