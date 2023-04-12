IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Set for His 200th Game as CSK Skipper and Fans Want Nothing Less Than a Win

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is all set to make his appearance in the 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) match as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After conquering this season’s ‘El Clasico’, the previous encounter against Mumbai Indians, Chennai returned to Cheaupauk where they will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday night.

Overall, it will be Dhoni’s 214th assignment as an IPL captain. Apart from Chennai, he also served as the skipper of the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 season. Under his leadership, the Super Kings have qualified for the playoffs in 11 seasons, out of which they won the silverware on 4 occasions, making Dhoni the second-most successful captain in IPL history, after Rohit Sharma.

MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings for the 200th game in IPL today. CSK has qualified into play-offs for 11 seasons & won 4 titles under Dhoni - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Qy0wXnFq5H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

MS Dhoni entered into the IPL in the inaugural 2008 season with Chennai Super Kings roping in India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain for a staggering price of $ 1.5 million, roughly Rs 6 crore, at the time. Since then, Dhoni has made his place in the record book owing to several remarkable feats. Now, the loyal fellow of the Chennai unit is awaiting another milestone.

Fans are brimming with excitement with MS Dhoni being a trending topic across social media. A fan dropped some stats on Twitter, demonstrating how “consistent” Dhoni has been as the CSK captain. Out of 199 appearances thus far, Captain Cool has tasted success in 120 matches while losing just 78 and the remaining one could not decide the winner.

MS Dhoni as captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL:Matches - 199 Won - 120Lost - 78 No Result - 1 He has won 4 Trophies, led from the front in big moments, most consistent ever in the history of this league. pic.twitter.com/C11TOr7toC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023

A die-hard Mahi fan had no doubt in terming MS Dhoni “the best Indian captain- for India and in IPL.”

Undoubtedly the best Indian captain - for India and in IPL— Kaustubh (@Kaustubh11dec) April 12, 2023

Not only in the IPL, but MS Dhoni has also achieved tremendous success in the Champions Trophy, which CSK won two times while earning the qualification in 5 seasons.

Do not forget, he has led them in 5 champions league tournaments and won 2 of them as well 💛💛💛— Dejeswe Dilip (@dejeswedilip) April 12, 2023

Rajasthan Royals have remained the opponent in several milestone matches of MS Dhoni. The Chennai captain played his 200th match as a player and his 200th match as an IPL captain against the Pink franchise. Now, he will captain CSK in the 200th game against the same opponents.

Everytime there is 200th there is RajasthanMs 200th match as player- csk vs rr 2020,abu dhabiMs 200th match as ipl captain- csk vs rr 2021,abu dhabiAgain, 200th match as captain and againCsk vs Rr— Kapil Bora (@kapil1832006) April 12, 2023

Here are some other reactions:

11 Play-offs , 9 Finals , 4 titles. 🐐— just.here. (@msfayas17) April 12, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing to win the Rajasthan fixture in a bid to make MS Dhoni’s milestone game more memorable. During the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Indian all-rounder expressed his desire to “gift a victory to Dhoni on his 200th match as captain.” “He is not only a legend of CSK but also a legend of Indian cricket. I wish him good luck,” Jadeja said.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai kicked off their campaign in the IPL 2023 with a defeat against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in the subsequent fixtures, registering two back-to-back victories. The Yellow Brigade will aim to continue the winning momentum and better place in the points table. With 4 points in three games, the Super Kings are now occupying the fifth spot.

