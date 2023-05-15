Gavaskar’s Fan-boy Moment: IND Legend Runs After Dhoni for Autograph, CSK Skipper Obliges - WATCH

Playing their last home game on Sunday, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 6 wickets at Chepauk. Had the hosts won the game, they would have been the first franchise to qualify for the playoffs this season. But now they have to wait for an entire week to seal a berth in the knockouts as they will be playing their final group-stage match on Saturday in Delhi.

After electing to bat first, the CSK top-order was vandalized by the duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. The hosts were reeling at 72 for 5 before Shivam Dube underlined his utility, hammering a 34-ball 48 in the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The duo shared a 68-run stand for the sixth wicket to take CSK to 144 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, KKR too had a rough start as they were reduced to 33 for 3 in the fifth over. But a 99-run stand between Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh bailed out the team and handed a 6-wicket win, keeping their play of chances alive.

Despite the loss, the Chennai fans showered endless love on Dhoni & Co as the team performed a lap around the Chepauk and gave away goodies to the audience. Meanwhile, former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar ran towards the CSK captain and asked for an autograph on his shirt.

Gavaskar, who is currently part of the commentary team for IPL 2023, stood firm when Dhoni signed his shirt and then they hugged each other. The moment was captured on camera and a glimpse of the same was shared on the official Instagram account of CSK.

“This goes straight into our hearts,” the caption of the photo read.

Dhoni was all smiles while acknowledging the fans at the Chepauk. The skipper, with an ice bag tied around his knees, took a full round of the ground and delighted the fans by giving away CSK goodies.

“A special lap of honour filled with memorable moments ft. @mahi7781 & Co. and the ever-so-energetic Chepauk crowd,” the caption of the video shared by CSK read.

Chennai still hold the second spot with 15 points. But as the tournament enters the last week before the playoffs, the competition intensifies as 9 out of 10 teams are still in contention.