WATCH: Vintage MS Dhoni Smashes 2 Sixes in Final Over but Sandeep Sharma Saves the Day For Rajasthan Royals

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a stunning 17-ball 32-run inning and he was joined by Ravindra Jadeja who smashed 25 in 15 balls but Chennai Super Kings were pipped by Rajasthan Royals to the win as Sandeep Sharma held his nerve and guided RR to a 3-run win over CSK at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12.

CSK needed 21 runs in the final over for the victory and Dhoni smashed 2 sixes in the first three balls to put Sharma under pressure and keep his side in the contest. The Rajasthan Royals pacer had the last laugh though as 5 runs were needed from the final delivery and Sharma bowled an inch-perfect yorked to spoil the party for the four-time champs.

It was Dhoni’s 200th match as captain of CSK and he was felicitated by the franchise ahead of the start of the contest. Fans were expecting nothing less than a victory but chasing 176 against Rajasthan Royals, CSK were reduced to 113/6 when ‘Thala’ came out to bat in the 16th over. Jadeja and Dhoni took the game deep and the equation bowled down to 21 runs from the last six balls.

Sanju Samson turned to the experienced Sandeep and the pacer began his over with two wide balls, under pressure. 19 from six needed and then the RR veteran came up with a dot ball with Dhoni on strike.

The CSK skipper then sent fans into a frenzy by smashing two sixes on the next two balls, and 7 runs were needed from the last three balls.

Dhoni then took a single and Jadeja also ran a single to give the strike to his skipper on the final ball with 5 runs needed for the win.

Sandeep Sharma saves the day pic.twitter.com/PUg4g5lg61— Mohan Gawade (@mohankgawade) April 12, 2023

Sandeep bowled a textbook yorked and the 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter could only manage to score a single as CSK fell short by 3 runs.

The victory took Rajasthan Royals back to the top of the IPL 2023 points table, while Chennai Super Kings remain in fifth place with two wins from four matches.

