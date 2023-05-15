Dhoni Thanking Chepauk Crowd with Ice Pack Tied Around His Knee Turns Twitter Emotional - See Pics

Exactly a month ago, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that captain MS Dhoni is suffering from a knee injury that is ‘hindering his movement’. The statement came after the team lost to the Rajasthan Royals by 3 runs at Chepauk. Since then, CSK have played 9 games in the IPL 2023 and the skipper hasn’t missed a single one of them. Despite a knee problem, Dhoni has kept wickets in all games and has even run between the wickets with full intensity while batting.

On Sunday night, the Chennai Super Kings lost the IPL 2023 match no. 61 to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 6 wickets. After the conclusion of the game, Dhoni & Co took a victory lap at the Chepauk, in a gesture to thank the local fans for arriving in huge numbers to witness CSK’s last home game this season.

Meanwhile, the netizens turned emotional as they noticed an icepack tied to Dhoni’s left knee. The skipper has been spotted limping on several occasions. However, despite being in pain, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter decided to take a stroll and acknowledge the fans at the stadium.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Playing with knee pain.The Dedication. The Commitment. The MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/pjDnCLNxuX — (@cricloverPrayas) May 10, 2023

42 yo struggling with his knee and still playing the best cricket of his life. MS Dhoni thanks for just existing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zmgzUoCIzF— Snap (@ObsessionSnap) May 10, 2023

MS Dhoni thanking the whole Chepauk crowd by putting the knee cap.Captain, Leader, Legend, Mahi.#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5t8viGa2nr — CRICKER™ (@CRI0KER) May 15, 2023

My man is 41 years old with a knee injury still playing with 200+ SR #MSDhoni ️ pic.twitter.com/1KA1Mlno3D— Asmit|| SameXI️|| (@MSDhoniAddicted) May 10, 2023

MS Dhoni thanking the whole Chepauk crowd by putting the knee cap.Captain, Leader, Legend, Mahi. pic.twitter.com/LZhcOec5th — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

Dhoni’s dedication towards sports, csk fans can be easily noticed by looking at his knee.— Ranajoy Sau (@imjoy7_1929) May 15, 2023

Dhoni save that knee we need them strong when you become the Prime Minister of the country https://t.co/AChGIknU3f— Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) May 15, 2023

A Selfie with a Chepauk Crowd !!MS Dhoni thanking the whole Chepauk crowd by putting the knee cap. Captain, Leader, Legend, Mahi. pic.twitter.com/86kKXL2zBg — A1._.memez_ (@Karthi_mz) May 14, 2023

Last month, CSK coach Fleming confirmed that Dhoni is dealing with a knee injury that has troubled him a lot.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot,” Fleming said at a presser.

CSK’s chances of a top-two finish have taken a major hit after losing to KKR. However, there are still on course for a playoff spot berth with one more match to go. Dhoni & Co will face Delhi Capitals in their final league game and will aim to reach 17 points, for safe passage to playoffs.