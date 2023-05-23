MS Dhoni: The Cultural Icon Who Transcends Boundaries in Chennai

Transcendence.

Would it be a measure of transcendence if the overall culture of an age-old city is altered by just the mere presence of a man? Or is it when a person’s moniker makes its way into the lingo of a city?

The jury might be out on that till the cows come home, but if a confluence of the abovementioned are achieved, it is truly a sight to behold from a cultural viewing glass. And such is the impact Chennai’s favourite son, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had on the port city.

Thala, as he is fondly called by the adoring legions of fans, has rallied the Tamil-speaking city like no other sportsperson has managed to do so in the 350-plus-year history of the coastal city. So much so that the word ‘Thala’ in itself has turned into a term of endearment, a manner of salutation and an acknowledgement of fondness.

Right from the cinemas to the classrooms, the iconography inspired by the 41-year-young man has become a staple of the city that hardly a day goes by without the mention of the abbreviation that sends chills down the spine of any true self-respecting Chennaite: MSD. And the range of references to the man who helped India lift the world cup after nearly three decades in the Southern city famous for its savouries and delicacies is endless.

And akin to what the people have been spoilt with on-screen in the theatres, the witty Dhoni never ceases to amaze the MS-crazy audience with his quips and specifically his one-liners.

‘Definitely Not’, anyone?

Every now and then, if you are lucky enough to be born in the right generation to witness true greatness in sport, you are afforded the privilege to watch a sportsman transcend the bounds of his particular discipline.

The nature of the player, the sport and the sport in itself could be specific to various regions to elevate a star man to a demi-god. And in the vibrant Indian sub-continent, picking up a cricket bat carved out of the many types of willows available at the disposal of the maker is a shortcut to superstardom that reaches beyond the confines of what we perceive as reality.

Especially, if you occupy the hottest seat in all of world cricket- the captain of the Indian national cricket team. The immeasurable amount of pressure the skipper of the team faces on a day-to-day basis is enough to render even the mightiest of the lot with a weak tummy, discolouration of hair and the wrinkles that invariably pop up, symbolic of the duress the ‘human’ is under.

There have been skippers, leaders, and even legends. And then there is MS Dhoni.

As he was racking in ICC trophies left, right and smack dab right in the centre, the man from Ranchi was building up a cult built around his personality deep down south in the notoriously sultry region of Chennai.

The relationship between the city of Chennai and Dhoni has come to exist as a long and glorious tale of the TN city’s favourite son from a different part of the sprawling nation.

The 41-year-old ‘lad’ might not be one to speak the local tongue fluently, but has found a way to communicate with the emotions of the populace, who have long adored quality cricket, be it from any side of the camp.

The OG ion player, who stuck to the yellow parade despite the momentous decision by the board to bar the ultra-successful side from the league for a couple of years. Sure, Dhoni did play for a different team during CSK’s tie away from the tournament, but, as Chennai-vaasis like to believe he just played for them.

But, whenever he pulled on the famous yellow jersey, Dhoni did not just play for Chennai, he represented Chennai. He automatically became the flag-bearer for the city famous for its cuisine, beverages, the sun, the sand and sport.

There is an element of emotion involved when discussing Chennai and the sort of empathy that flows in from all corners of the city when you stand up for something the local crowd of the working-class-minded city believe in, surrounds you with an aura.

Chennai was already swept off its feet by the captain who took the team to the final in the first outing and followed it up with a semifinal performance in the year 2009.

But, 2010 is when the legacy was given a shine. CSK won their first of four IPL trophies, back then forged off a different cast of mould. But, Chennai did not have to wait till the final to proclaim MSD as their own. It was well before the summit clash.

An old adage from local scriptures roughly translates to ‘When the timid or the clam are enraged, forests blaze’. And true to the word of the famously smart society when Dhoni turned colour, so did Dharamsala.

The match winning 54 off 29. The raging thump of the fist from the most unexpected of sources. The signature helicopter shot followed by an uncharacteristic outpour of emotion from the perenially composed cut of Dhoni in his imposing frame that carried CSK into the playoff in the most dramatic of fashion, before ultimately claiming the glittery prize.

That was the first and Chennai would go on to win a further three. The shape of the trophy was different the second time Chennai lifted the cup, the team composition seemed slightly altered, but the familiar image of the built captain passing on the trophy to his younger teammates and sliding away into the back of the line to jump for joy shoulder-to-shoulder with his boys remained a fixture.

The Champions League T20 trophy was another feather in the heavy hat of Dhoni, who did the double in 2010. And the man could seem to do no wrong as he became the first captain to successfully defend an IPL title in the year 2011. The same year he lead India to the elusive World Cup Trophy with that free-frame moment in time six that sent Wankhede into delirium and sparked a night of celebration across the nation, hitherto unwitnessed since Kapil Dev’s heroics all the way back in the year 1983.

The ongoing season was touted to be the big man’s final year in the bright yellow of Chennai, which rocketed the Mahi-mania in the city enough to send the faithful clamouring over the opportunity to watch one final hurray at the spiritual home of the ‘Lion King’.

But, while the management of the team were expecting packed houses of yellow without any room for air to breeze in, the reality shown on the numerous sets of telly across the city have dictated a different tale. The renovated stadium with an extended capacity made it sound all rosy as to give the beloved captain a fitting farewell if he decided to call it a day at the end of the campaign.

But, even the best-laid plans tend to go off script. And this time, the sporting end of things seemed to be taken care of by the ever-dependable skipper as he managed to herd his team into the playoff, which has become a case of minimal expectation from the city crowd spoilt by the success and accomplishments of the man some love more than life.

What leaves a sour taste on the tongue is the sheer number of seats that went unclaimed, probably due to the abundance of its concentration in certain pockets and the unavailability of some with pockets perceivably not too deep.

Commotion ensued on multiple ‘ticket-days’ as the army of fans queued up outise the MA Chidambaram stadium to get their hands on the match passes, but returned home frustrated due to the unavailability of tickets at accessible prices.

The strong feeling of wanting to witness what is perceived as Dhoni’s swansong in yellow took a hit as the monetary value put on the experience by those in charge demotivated the staunchly working-class background and ethos, but the sentiment of the city and the passion they harbour towards ‘Thala’ in their affectionate hearts holds strong.

We could be privy to a moment in history that might never be repeated as the cricket-crazy nation rises the status of the all-conquering Mahi to that of a demi-god as described in lores from Rome, Greece, Egypt or Gaul. The hordes of beings that watched the man turn into a legend right in front of their very eyes will forever cherish the moments of magic Dhoni permitted us to enjoy as they recount the memories of Mahi in years to come.

‘Thala’ will forever be one of Chennai’s own and it is one of those scenarios when the love is reciprocated. Don’t take my word for it though, take it from Mahi himself as he pronounces the catchphrase of his beloved team to utter perfection in the many promotional videos and thank-you speeches he has dished out through the years.

Enga Thala Dhoni ku Periya Whistle Adinga.