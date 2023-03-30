CSK Will Come With Two Times More Vigour & Energy to Give Fitting Tribute to MS Dhoni: MSK Prasad

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels that Chennai Super Kings will bounce back this season and gave a fitting tribute to legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as IPL 2023 is expected to be his last. Chennai will open their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Talking about the season opener, Prasad said that Hardik Pandya’s Titans will face a tough challenge in CSK as they will be desperate to bounce back after finishing ninth on the points table last season.

“Gujarat because it is a young side, it has got a very good balance and it is led by a good captain also. CSK will come back very strong this time. Why, because they have had one of the worst seasons last year. So, they will come back strong and you never know, there are a lot of rumours that this could be Mahi’s (Dhoni’s) last year or something like that," Prasad told PTI.

He suggested that CSK will come with double energy to give a fitting tribute to their skipper Dhoni.

“So they will come with two times more vigour and more energy, to give a fitting tribute to what MS has done in the IPL and CSK."

He also said Lucknow Super Giants are a good side and Sunrisers Hyderabad have done a good job by making Aiden Markram the captain and bringing in Mayank Agarwal.

The former selector further said that IPL 2023 is going to be a wonderful opportunity for wicketkeeper KS Bharat to showcase his batting prowess in white-ball cricket.

“Bharat is a Test cricketer and now he has an opportunity to showcase his talent in white-ball cricket. So, it will be a wonderful opportunity for him to do that," Prasad said of the Andhra stumper, who made his Test debut in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

However, Bharat came under the scanner after her below part show with the bat in the four-match Test series.

Prasad, a former India player, said in an interaction, “He (Bharat) is there in a good franchise like Gujarat Titans, so, it’s a good opportunity for him to showcase his talent as a white-ball cricketer, too."

Noting that Bharat has performed reasonably well in domestic cricket (in white- ball), Prasad said it was a chance for him to deliver again.

“See, now it is in his hands. So he has done reasonably well in domestic cricket, so in a few opportunities that he got for RCB, he did well. So, this is a wonderful opportunity for him to again deliver in white-ball cricket and put himself in a strong position," he added.

Asked how much of an impact would the absence of Pant have on Delhi Capitals, Prasad said, “See, generally he is the captain of the side so there will be many plans that are built around him, and there are so many things that happen.

“They’ll definitely miss Rishabh Pant, but having said that, you will still have David Warner, and in a way, it may be a blessing in disguise with David Warner, who has already won a title for Sunrisers Hyderabad leading the side," he signed off.

(With PTI Inputs)

