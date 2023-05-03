IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK to Bowl First; Deepak Chahar Fit to Play

Chennai Super Kings squared off against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday and after a delay in the toss due to a slight drizzle, MS Dhoni called right, and won the toss, electing to bowl first.

The CSK skipper revealed that given the conditions of the pitch, the fact that it was kept under covers for a while, and thus elected to bowl first, wisely, if rain ends up playing spoilsport.

Dhoni also made one change to CSK’s playing XI, Deepak Chahar was finally fit to start, and he replaced Akash Singh in the lineup.

On the other hand, KL Rahul was ruled out of IPL 2023, so Krunal Pandya captained LSG, and he also made a couple of changes, with Mohsin Khan, Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma coming into Lucknow’s playing XI.

Dhoni also kept his fans guessing about his future when quizzed about his future by Danny Morrison.

“We’ll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we’ll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same. (On whether he’s enjoying the support on a farewell) You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me," said the CSK skipper.

On the other hand, Krunal revealed how his side was holding up with multiple injuries after losing both Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat.

“We wanted to bat first, so it is even stevens. The batters can go out and express themselves. KL is a big loss, he’s a quality player but it creates an opportunity. The morale is pretty high, we are looking to play some positive cricket. Manan (Vohra) and Karan (Sharma) come in," said Pandya.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

