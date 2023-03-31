IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Greeted With Deafening Roar, CSK Skipper's Entry Sees Crowd Go Berserk - Watch

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni marked his return to the cricket field after more than 10 months and received a fitting reception from the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday as CSK squared off against Gujarat Titans for the inaugural clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Dhoni last played a professional cricket game more than 10 months ago at IPL 2022 and upon his return in CSK’s famous yellow jersey, fans in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium gave the legendary captain a huge cheer.

Ravindra Jadeja got dismissed on the fourth ball of the 18th over of CSK’s innings, thus paving the way for Dhoni’s entrance on the field. The 41-year-old was seated in the dugout and as he stepped over the ropes a deafening roar went around the venue.

Dhoni also did the job that was expected from him, the skipper scored 14 runs from just 7 balls, helping the four-time IPL champs reach a total of 178/7.

Watch MS Dhoni greeted by a huge roar at the Narendra Modi Stadium:

The roar for MS Dhoni 🔥pic.twitter.com/LeRDZ7IyY3— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2023

The legendary Indian batter’s short stay at the crease saw him turn back the clock as he smashed a massive six into the stands and he also notched a boundary.

Earlier, the Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and he elected to bowl first.

Mohammed Shami drew first blood for GT, as he dismissed Devon Conway early, but Ruturaj Gaikwad played a special knock, narrowly missing his century by just 8 runs.

The CSK opener smashed his fastest fifty in IPL, although he didn’t get the desired support from the other end as wickets continued to fall.

Moeen Ali could only manage 23, debutant Ben Stokes was dismissed for 7, Ambati Rayudu’s stay at the crease was ended by Joshua Little at 12, and Shivam Dube added 19 runs to the cause.

Dhoni helped put the finishing touches on CSK’s total as the Yellow Army got to 178, with Shami, Rashid Khan, and Alzarri Joseph all getting two wickets each.

