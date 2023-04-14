CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Cricket Home » IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Injury Confirmed by CSK? Thala Spotted 'Limping' in Viral Video
2-MIN READ

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Injury Confirmed by CSK? Thala Spotted 'Limping' in Viral Video

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:10 IST

Chennai, India

MS Dhoni was spotted limping in CSK's latest viral video (CSK Twitter)

MS Dhoni was spotted limping in the video shared by Chennai Super Kings after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

MS Dhoni was nursing a knee injury revealed Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming in his post-match press conference after the Yellow Army lost to Gujarat Titans by 3 runs despite Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja’s late heroics which took the match till the last ball.

Fans got to witness Dhoni’s injury first-hand as ‘Thala’ was seen limping in a video shared by CSK after the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite nursing an injury, the 41-year-old smashed a quickfire 32-run knock in just 17 balls, including two sixes in the final over against Sandeep Sharma.

If not for the Royals pacer’s last-ball heroics, CSK could have sneaked over the line and sealed a comeback win having been reduced to 113/6 after they set out to chase the 176-run target given by Sanju Samson’s side.

Later, CSK shared a video of their legendary captain however, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Dhoni was limping in the clip that has gone viral on social media.

Fleming confirmed the injury to Dhoni, which comes as a potential scare for the franchise, who already have players such as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes ailing from respective injuries, while others such as Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson were ruled out of IPL 2023 season.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It’s hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He’s a great player. We have never doubts over him. He’s just amazing," said Fleming in his post-match press conference.

While Fleming didn’t confirm the severity of the injury, it remains to be seen how the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman performs in the next match as CSK prepare to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 17.

