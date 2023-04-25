IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Eye Improvement as They Take on Defending Champions Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians will be aiming to address their death-overs bowling as they gear up to face defending champions Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match on Tuesday evening in Ahmedabad. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise recovered from consecutive defeats at the start of the season to post three wins in a row before Punjab Kings broke the streak.

PBKS were 118/4 at the end of 15 overs against MI and they went on to rack up 96 runs in the next five pummeling the home pacers to all parts of the ground.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer and the young Arjun Tendulkar all leaked runs during the slog overs and MI will be hoping their pacers would have learned their lessons and put up an impressive show against GT.

What: GT vs MI, IPL 2023

When: April 25 (Tuesday)

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MI Team News

The experienced Piyush Chawla and his spin bowling colleague Hrithik Shokeen, however, have been on the money as they restricted the flow of runs, with the former snapping two wickets as well.

MI’s batting unit has looked formidable with the top and middle order being among runs.

While Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have given a good start to the team on most occasions, Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form is a big positive for MI, who have been served well by the overseas duo of Cameron Green and Tim David.

In fact, Green and Suryakumar had almost won them the match against Punjab Kings with a 36-ball 75-run stand before being done in by Arshdeep Singh’s magical overs at the death.

Things are not going to be any easier for the MI batters as the Titans too possess a strong bowling attack.

GT Team News

Criticised for not being able to defend totals this season, GT showed how to do it with a master class at the death overs to strangle Lucknow Super Giants’ chase in their previous match.

The star of GT bowling was comeback man Mohit Sharma, who walked away with the player of the match award after using his variations to telling effect against the Lucknow side.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

GT were in a dire situation with LSG cruising at 105 for 1 in 14 overs while chasing 136 but the bowlers, led by Mohit, denied them as he defended 12 runs in the final over.

While Mohit has been a revelation, veteran Mohammed Shami too has been among the wickets. However, skipper Hardik Pandya hasn’t really fired with the ball, having picked up only one wicket so far.

Led by Rashid Khan, Gujarat’s spin department looks potent with fellow Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and Jayant Thakur delivering under pressure against LSG.

If Jayant conceded just seven in his last two overs, Noor took two wickets for just five runs in his final two overs to set up the win for GT the other day.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

GT batters have chased down totals but they have been sometimes guilty of not being able to push the score in middle overs.

While Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have scored runs at the top and Hardik top-scored in their last match, GT were about 10-15 runs short against LSG, mainly due to their slow batting in middle overs, something the team will need to address.

Also, GT might need to give their top overseas batter David Miller more time in the middle by promoting him up the order.

Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Srikar Bharat, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Rashid Khan, Wriddhiman Saha, R Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Dasun Shanaka, Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

With PTI Inputs

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here