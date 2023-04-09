CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » 'Mumbai Indians Following Path of RCB': Fans React After Rohit Sharma's Side Lose to MS Dhoni's CSK
2-MIN READ

'Mumbai Indians Following Path of RCB': Fans React After Rohit Sharma's Side Lose to MS Dhoni's CSK

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 00:26 IST

Mumbai, India

'Mumbai Indians Following Path of RCB': Fans React After Rohit Sharma's Side Lose to MS Dhoni's CSK

After Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in IPL 2023, fans of the franchise reacted to Rohit Sharma's side losing two matches in a row

Mumbai Indians failed to open their account in the IPL 2023 points table after losing their second game in a row, suffering a fresh 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on April 8, Saturday. Rohit Sharma’s men remain in 8th place in the IPL standings with yet to win register a single point from two games.

In their inaugural fixture of IPL 2023, MI lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets and their latest defeat against CSK further compounded their miseries.

Ajinkya Rahane smashed a quickfire knock of 61 runs in 27 balls and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a 3-wicket haul to rattle the home side’s batting order. CSK Skipper MS Dhoni had won the toss and he elected to bowl first with Rohit Sharma and Co failing to impress with the bat for a second game in a row.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

RELATED NEWS

Ishan Kishan was the highest run-getter for his side at 32, while Tim David’s 31-run knock helped take his side to a respectable total.

In reply, the Yellow Army chased down the required total with 11 balls to spare, as Gaikwad returned unbeaten at 40, while Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20*) also made valuable contributions.

After the match, many Mumbai Indians fans remained upbeat about their side’s chances with a majority of the season still remaining, and others shared hilarious memes.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Runs, Check here

Check how fans reacted to Mumbai Indians’ defeat to Chennai Super Kings:

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Meanwhile, CSK’s latest victory sees them jump to third place in IPL 2023 standings. Dhoni’s men are scheduled to take on league leaders Rajasthan Royals next on April 12 while Mumbai Indians are set to take on Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Delhi Capitals have also lost three matches in a row, so it should give Rohit’s side a good chance to make a comeback.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cu...Read More
Tags:
  1. chennai super kings
  2. IPL 2023
  3. Mumbai Indians
  4. RCB
  5. rohit sharma
first published:April 09, 2023, 00:26 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 00:26 IST