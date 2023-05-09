IPL 2023: Jofra Archer to Return Home After Getting Ruled Out, Mumbai Indians Name Replacement

Mumbai Indians (MI) dealt with a major blow with ace pacer Jofra Archer getting ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to an injury. The franchise has roped in his English teammate, all-rounder Chris Jordan as a replacement for the rest of the season.

Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets. The right arm quick has been signed at his base price of INR 2 crore.

“Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB. Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation," said MI in an official release.

The elbow injury, that kept Archer out of action for the whole of 2022, returned to haunt him after IPL 2023. After playing the campaign opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he missed out on four straight games before taking the field against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 22. It was learned that the Archer had paid a visit to an elbow specialist in Belgium and got a ‘little procedure’ done.

He did make a comeback but couldn’t stamp his authority. Regarded as one of the finest in the business, the English fast bowler played four games for Mumbai, picking up just two wickets with an economy of 10.38. He had a forgettable average of 83.00 this season. In his last game for Mumbai Indians, against Chennai Super Kings, he conceded 24 runs in four over and returned wicketless.

Overall, Archer has featured in 39 IPL matches, picking up 48 wickets with an average of 23.90 and an economy of 7.47. His best bowling figures are 3/15.

