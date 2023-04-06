CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Rope in Riley Meredith as Replacement For Jhye Richardson

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 20:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Riley Meredith played 8 matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 (Sportzpics)

Mumbai Indians have acquired Riley Meredith's services as replacement For Jhye Richardson, Meredith played 8 matches for MI in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians have roped in Riley Meredith as a replacement for Jhye Richardson during their IPL 2023 campaign. Meredith had earlier played for the five-time champs last season as well.

Richardson meanwhile is set to miss the entire IPL 2023 campaign and could miss the upcoming Ashes as well due to his hamstring injury.

The Australian had suffered a recurrence of the injury while playing club cricket last week. He had earlier sustained the issue while bowling in the BBL and had to undergo surgery for the same.

Meredith played 8 games for Mumbai Indians in 2022, picking up 8 wickets in his maiden season with the team.

Riley will join the squad ahead of Mumbai Indians’ next game vs Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium.

(More to follow…)

