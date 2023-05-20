'No Point Paying Even One Rupee...': Sunil Gavaskar Blasts MI's Jofra Archer for Leaving IPL Early

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Jofra Archer after the English star bowler left Mumbai Indians midway through the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

After missing out the entirety of last season, Archer was expected to step in for the missing Jasprit Bumrah but ended up playing just five matches before his elbow injury returned.

Gavaskar, in his column, wrote that MI shouldn’t pay Jofra Archer his full amount of INR 8 crore the franchise spent at the IPL 2022 auction.

“What has been Mumbai Indians experience of Jofra Archer? They took a punt on him knowing that he was injured and would be available only from this season. They paid big money for him and what has he given in return? He didn’t seem 100 per cent fit and he should have informed the franchise about it. They only realised when he turned up and found that he was barely able to bowl at his usual pace. In between the tournament, he went abroad for treatment which is what his country’s cricket board apparently said. So he was never fully fit, but still came over. If he was committed to the franchise, who probably pay him more than the ECB does, he should have stayed right till the end even if he wasn’t going to play and show his commitment towards the franchise. Instead, he has opted to fly off back to the UK," Gavaskar wrote on Mid-Day.

In fact, Archer had reportedly left India during the IPL for England to consult a doctor, something he refuted on Twitter.

“A day later, a story appears that he is going to get a multi-million-pound deal with Mumbai Indians to play for their team in the various leagues in the world. This has got to be the greatest diversionary trick attempted. Mumbai Indians are not fools to sign a lame horse for any future race. Make no mistake, Mumbai Indians won’t be amused at the turn of events and now that they have come back well in the tournament without his presence, he will be lucky if he gets his full fee for the IPL and if he does then he would do well to give half to his favourite charity."

“There’s simply no point paying even one rupee for a player, however big a name he may be, if he is not going to be available for the entire tournament. It’s got to be the player’s choice to pick playing for an IPL franchise or his country. Full marks to him if he chooses country over IPL, but if he chooses IPL then he has to fulfil his commitments totally and not make some excuse and leave early, especially towards the time when qualifying for the Playoffs becomes crucial," added Gavaskar.

“For far too long the franchises have been too lenient and allowed players to leave towards the latter half of the tournament. This is mainly a problem with English players and like said earlier, it is totally understandable to choose playing for the country, but if you have signed up for the IPL then you got to fulfil your commitments to your franchise right till the end of the tournament. If the franchise fails to qualify for the Playoffs, you get to return a week early."