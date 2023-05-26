IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians to Bowl First, Kartikeya Replaces Shokeen; Hardik Pandya Makes 2 Changes

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the much-anticipated toss against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2. Rohit opted to bowl first, keeping the weather in mind as rain forced a delay in the toss, while MI had won 6 of their nine matches while chasing.

The ‘Hitman’ made just 1 change to his playing XI bringing in Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen. His opposite number Pandya also stated he wanted to bowl first as well.

Hardik made 2 changes to his side, Sai Sudharsan and Joshua Little came in to replace Dasun Shanaka and Darshan Nalkande.

GT vs MI LIVE IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Opts to Bowl Against Gujarat Titans

“We are gonna chase. The pitch looks a little sticky. We can make best use of the pitch. The pitch will get better as the game goes on. It’s our comfort, what we want to do. We’ve chased well this season. This is a different team, we have a lot of new faces in the squad. As a team, we’ve come across many situations like this. It’s important to put your best foot forward. There were a bit of nerves at the start of the tournament, but it’s settled now. Just one change. Shokeen misses out, Kumar Kartikeya comes in," informed Rohit while speaking after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya said, “We would have bowled as well, but it’s okay. Knockouts and qualifiers are fun, you have to be on your A game. It’s important to enjoy. If we can play our everything, we’ll be satisfied irrespective of the result. I know how the crowd is going to support us. Gujarati people are loyal. (Will you bowl?) Yeah, full throttle. Two changes. Josh Little and Sai Sudharsan come in for Shanaka and Nalkande."

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal