'Bowler Gets Penalised But...': Murali Kartik Sparks Debate on 'Unfair' Practice After Sandeep Sharma No-ball

Former Indian all-rounder Murali Kartik stirred up the ‘Mankading’ debate yet again while sharing an image of the non-striker batsman leaving his crease early even before Sandeep Sharma had bowled the last ball during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

As fate would have it, Sharma bowled a no-ball, and Abdul Samad smashed a six on the last ball of the innings to help Sunrisers Hyderabad win the match after the last-ball drama. Earlier, Samad failed to get under the delivery properly and would have been declared out as he gave away an easy catch to long-on but Sandeep had overstepped, thus giving the Orange Army and Abdul a second lease of life.

After yet another dramatic finish in the IPL 2023 match between SRH and RR at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, Kartik asked for a penalty for the non-striker batsmen, in the form of penalty runs or even a dot ball to stop the prevalent practice-calling it ‘unfair’ on the bowlers.

“Yes the bowler is not supposed to transgress the line&gets penalised… But what about non-strikers who constantly wander off whether under pressure or otherwise," tweeted Kartik.

He further wrote, “Something has to be a deterrent, penalty runs, dot ball something otherwise this will continue….unfair..#mytwocents."

Talking about the match, Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first, after which his side smashed 214/2 in 20 overs courtesy of Jos Buttler’s 95-run knock in just 59 balls, including 10 boundaries and four maximums.

The Englishman was unlucky to miss his century but his partnership with skipper Samson paved the way for RR to go past the 200-mark.

Sanju himself returned unbeaten at 66 off 38 balls helping his side post a massive total, the highest at the venue.

In reply, Sunrisers would win courtesy of the last ball drama, the mistake from Sandeep, and Samad’s last ball six.

Earlier, Abhishek Sharma had smashed a fifty for the Sunrisers, Rahul Tripathi scored 47 runs while the remaining batsmen also made valuable contributions to just about keep Hyderabad in the fray for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

