IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq Hits Back at Eden Gardens Fans With 'Finger on Lips' Gesture

Naveen-ul-Haq once again grabbed the limelight during the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. The Afghan pacer has been in the news after his on-field altercation with Virat Kohli in the match against RCB at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Naveen has faced the wrath of Eden Garden fans as they kept taunting him with Virat Kohli’s name when he came to bowl.

The Afghan pacer hit back at the fans when his teammate Ravi Bishnoi grabbed the catch of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the 14th over. With a finger on his lips, Naveen asked Eden Gardens fans to keep quiet.

Naveen Ul Haq shows silence gesture to the Eden Gardens crowd. pic.twitter.com/8znGrQLT1n— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 20, 2023

While, earlier, he was taunted by the home crowd at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium during the Mumbai Indians clash. When Naveen found himself near the boundary while fielding on the ground, they slyly began chanting “Kohli, Kohli” from the stands.

Meanwhile, it all started with an on-field altercation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen during the second innings of the match. The Afghanistan pacer was also seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

While it was a thrilling contest on Saturday night as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by one run in their final league game to qualify for the IPL play-offs. Rinku Singh almost pulled off a miraculous effort to upset Lucknow Super Giants with his unbeaten 67-run knock.

The result ensured a top-two finish for Chennai Super Kings, who hammered hosts Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in their march to the play-offs in the first match of the day. While Lucknow’s opponent will be decided on Sunday after RCB vs GT match.