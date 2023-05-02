'I'm Here to Play IPL, Not for...': Here's Why Naveen-ul-Haq Involved in a Verbal Spat with Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a superb 18-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday night. However, what became the biggest point of discussion was the brawl between RCB batter Virat Kohli and Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir. It seemed like an action replay of 2013 when the latter was leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and involved in a heated exchange with a young Virat who was just 5 years old in the cricketing circle. A decade later, a similar picture was in front of everyone.

Whatever happened after the RCB’s victory was an extension of what happened toward the end of the game. Lucknow were 8 down while chasing 127 while Naveen and Amit Mishra were in the middle. During the 17th over, Kohli said something to the Afghan bowler, leaving the latter furious. As Naveen began to charge towards the ex-RCB captain, the on-field umpire and Mishra came in between to calm down the situation. However, Kohli carried on with his intense talk.

Virat Kohli showing his show dust to naveen pic.twitter.com/W4kXNmuio5— ❤️ (@suprVK) May 2, 2023

Virat kohli pointing his foot dust to naveen. Things criccrazyjohns and muffadal lawda won’t tweet. pic.twitter.com/ueZTnG2Cbd— ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) May 2, 2023

The tussle continued after the game as the two shared an aggressive handshake. Naveen was seen saying something to Kohli and furiously jerked his hands away. Kohli too retaliated verbally and once again someone, Glenn Maxwell this time, had to intervene and separate the two.

According to Indian Express, Naveen later told one of his LSG teammates: “I have come here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone.”

The 23-year-old Afghan youngster then took to his official Instagram account to post a cryptic story that read, “You get what you deserved that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes.”

The incident was condemned by a lot of former players. Meanwhile, the BCCI also took strict action against all three of them.

“Mr. Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 percent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 percent of his match fee,” an IPL statement read.

“Mr. Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read a statement from the IPL,” it added.

