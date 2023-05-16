'The Mango Guy': Naveen-ul-Haq, Nicholas Pooran's Sly Dig at Virat Kohli? Watch Viral Video

Naveen-ul-Haq had a fiery altercation with Virat Kohli and even after days of the verbal spat, the Afghanistan pacer has seemingly taken back-to-back sly digs at the former Indian skipper. Naveen shared a story a few days ago of enjoying mangoes as Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was seen as an apparent dig at Virat Kohli and RCB who lost the match.

Recently, Naveen and his Lucknow Super Giants teammate Nicholas Pooran appeared to take a fresh dig at Kohli and RCB with their ‘mangoes’ reference ahead of the match between LSG and Mumbai Indians on May 16, Tuesday.

Pooran on Instagram shared a video along with Naveen and the post had an interesting caption.

“Sweet mangos for everyone tonight," wrote Pooran in his post, along with multiple mango emojis. In the viral video, Pooran was seen asking his followers to recognise Naveen who was sitting beside him on their team bus.

“hey guys, guess who is this guy," Pooran could be heard saying in the video, before showing Naveen in the frame and he then quipped, “the mango guy."

A few days ago, Naveen shared a cryptic message on social media wherein he was eating ‘sweet mangoes’ while RCB were in action against Mumbai Indians. Naveen shared multiple stories on Instagram and many fans felt that it was an apparent sly dig at Kohli and RCB as they lost to MI.

After the Lucknow Super Giants pacer’s social media activity, Kohli also shared a post on his Instagram stories, seemingly aimed at Naveen, wherein comedian Kevin Hart was talking about ‘moving on’ in life, and not keeping ‘grudges’.

Both Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq have been posting cryptic messages on social media since their fiery coming together in Lucknow earlier in IPL 2023 campaign during the match between LSG and RCB. On the same day, Kohli also had a heated argument with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and the trio were fined by the BCCI for their on-field antics.

With Pooran and Naveen again posting a cryptic post with the ‘mangoes’ reference, it remains to be seen whether there will be a response this time around, from Kohli.