IPL 2023: Netizens Hail Ajinkya Rahane After His Scintillating 71-run Knock Against Former Team KKR

Ajinkya Rahane continued his imperious form with the bat in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. Rahane was at his sublime match on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders and slammed an unbeaten 71 runs off just 29 balls to help Chennai Super Kings post a mammoth 235/4 in 20 overs.

It was Rahane’s first half-century of this season as earlier he scored a 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians to help CSK outclass their arch-rivals at Wankhede Stadium.

The 34-year-old batter has been in incredible form after joining Chennai Super Kings and he scored his second fifty of the season in 24 balls. Rahane smashed the Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers left, right and center as he smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes during his majestic knock.

He shared an 85-run partnership for the third wicket with Shivam Dube as the duo shifted gears at the right moment to help CSK post the highest score at Eden Gardens in IPL.

The fans on Twitter were highly impressed with Rahane’s performance against Knight Riders as they enjoyed the rejuvenated 2.0 version of the 34-year-old Mumbaikar.

Rahane played for Kolkata Knight Riders last season but got only included in the XI for only 7 matches as they released him ahead of the 2023 auction. Chennai Super Kings signed him for the base price of INR 50 lakh.

Sent into bat, Conway (56 off 40) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 20) shared quick 73 runs for the opening wicket to hand CSK a scintillating start.

After the duo’s departure, Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK’s scoring rate high.

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR’s lone bright spot in the bowling department.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 235 for 4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 71 not out, Devon Conway 56, Shivam Dube 50; Suyash Sharma 1/29).

