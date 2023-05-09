'Crowd Chanting 'Rinku, Rinku', That's what He's Earned': Rana on His Teammate's Success in IPL 2023 - WATCH

Rinku Singh has been the biggest revelation for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has been associated with the franchise for 5 years but it’s only that he is making quite a stir with his batting prowess. On Monday night, the crowd at the Eden Gardens was awestricken when Rinku finished the chase of 180 for the hosts.

The KKR needed 24 runs off the last 12 deliveries with Andre Russell and Rinku in the middle. The former smashed a couple of boundaries as they together added 10 runs to the board in the penultimate over. With 6 required off the last six balls, it seemed to be an easy finish but the chase turned nervy as Russell got run out on the 5th delivery. Rinku was on strike and he was supposed to score 2 runs off the final ball. Luckily, he got a full toss on offer which he flicked toward deep backward square leg for a boundary, handing KKR a 5-wicket win.

Elated KKR skipper Nitish Rana heaped praise on Rinku for being there till the end and finishing the chase successfully one again. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Nitish said he was habitual of hearing ‘Russell-Russell’ from the crowd in his early days but now, it’s a surreal feeling when they chant Rinku’s name.

“I just keep telling him, ‘Believe in yourself’ because what you have achieved is something not many people ever will. When he was batting, the whole crowd was chanting ‘Rinku, Rinku’. That is what he has earned this year. I’ve been at this franchise for many years now, I’m used to the Eden crowd screaming ‘Russell, Russell’ but to hear them shout ‘Rinku, Rinku’ makes me feel very happy and proud. That’s the respect he has earned this season,” Rana said.

Russell also had the same emotion as Rana when he spoke about Rinku while collecting the Man of the Match award. The Caribbean all-rounder said the UP Batter is a hard-working player and very funny off the field.

“He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it last ball. I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he’s been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he’s been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He’s very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training. Feeling good, now,” Russell said.

