IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh, BCCI Punishes KKR Players for Breaching Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana had to pay a huge price for maintaining a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday night. He has been fined a hefty amount of Rs 24 lakhs for the offence. Since it was KKR’s second offence in the ongoing season, each member of the playing XI has also been slapped with a fine of Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lesser.

“Nitish Rana has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 14, 2023,” the official IPL release read.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rana has been fined Rs. 24 lakh and each member of the Playing XI, including the impact substitute, is fined Rs. 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser,” it added.

Before KKR stunned Chennai at their own den, Rana had a heated conversation with the on-field umpires. The incident took place right before the final over of the CSK innings. The Knight Riders were punished for exceeding the time limit to finish all 20 overs. As per the new rules, a team is bound to keep a maximum of four fielders outside the circle instead of five, if they fail to maintain the over-rate.

A video went viral on social media in which Rana could be seen lashing out at the umpires.

The KKR captain eventually found his cool as Arora bowled a superb final over, conceding just 9 runs and picking up the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja.

Earlier, CSK could only make 144 for six after opting to bat first. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk, while there were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36).

Chasing 145 for victory, KKR faced some early hiccups before reaching the target in 18.3 overs with Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana making 54 and 57 respectively.

