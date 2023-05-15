WATCH: Nitish Rana's Heated Exchange with Umpires After KKR Punished for Slow Over-rate

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) brought back the memories of the IPL 2012 final as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk by 6 wickets on Sunday night. Chasing a 145-run target, captain Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh scored half-centuries and stitched a 99-run stand to take Kolkata home after a tragic start in the chase. The victory has kept the Knight Riders valid in the playoff race while CSK are left with one more chance to seal a spot in the knock-outs.

Before KKR stunned Chennai at their own den, there was a moment when visiting skipper Nitish Rana had a heated conversation with the on-field umpires. The incident took place right before the final over of the CSK innings. The Knight Riders were punished for exceeding the time limit to finish all 20 overs. As per the new rules, a team is bound to keep a maximum of four fielders outside the circle instead of five, if they fail to maintain the over-rate.

A video went viral on social media in which Rana could be seen lashing out at the umpires.

The KKR captain eventually found his cool as Arora bowled a superb final over, conceding just 9 runs and picking up the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja.

Chasing 145, Rana remained unbeaten on 57 off 44 balls while Rinku made 54 off 43 deliveries, bailing KKR out of a precarious situation where they got reduced to 33 for 3 within the powerplay. KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

KKR’s cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each. The defeat also puts on hold CSK’s chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.