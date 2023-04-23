IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Opts to Bowl Against Unchanged CSK, David Wiese Gets Chance For KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at Eden Gardens. Kolkata made two changes to their XI as Litton Das and Mandeep Singh were dropped after their flop show against Delhi Capitals while David Wiese and Narayan Jagadeesan got the chances in the XI. On the other side, MS Dhoni’s side stuck with the same XI.

Chennai Super Kings will look to move up on the points table while Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate to get back to the winning ways after a hat-trick of defeats.

It has been a topsy-turvy season for KKR so far as they registered a couple of sensational wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. But they have lost their last three matches and failed to put up a collective show on the field.

While Chennai Super Kings have been consistent with their performances as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway have been in incredible form while the middle-order has also chipped in well for them. In the bowling departments, CSK have managed to produce collective efforts on the field.

The KKR skipper said that they have to click in all three departments to outclass Chennai on Sunday night.

“Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton. Jagadeesan in for Mandeep," Rana said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Dhoni admitted that he would have also bowled first.

“Would’ve bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job at Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there," Dhoni said.

Teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders subs: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Venkatesh Iyer

