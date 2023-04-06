IPL 2023: Did Nitish Rana Reveals KKR's Impact Player Against RCB? Confusion Reigns Supreme at Toss, Watch Video

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on April 6, Thursday as IPL returned to the iconic venue in Kolkata after a gap of four years. KKR skipper Nitish Rana led his side for the first time at their fortress although it seems that the middle-order batter was nervous since he made a slight mistake at toss while naming his playing XI.

From the looks of it, Rana perhaps leaked his side’s strategy as he revealed that Suyash Sharma would be making his IPL debut, although when the team was announced, Suyash was named as one of the impact players, whereas, it was Venkatesh Iyer who replaced Anukul Roy in the KKR’s playing XI.

It was also not the only eyebrow-raising incident as the match referee couldn’t hear Fad du Plessis’ call and stated that Rana had won the toss, although he was corrected by presenter Sanjay Manjrekar.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Nitish Rana made a slight blunder while naming his playing XI, perhaps because he had lost the toss and it was RCB skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Rana revealed that he also would have bowled first had they won the toss given the dew factor.

“Was looking to bowl as well because of the dew factor. Anukul is replaced by Suyash," said Rana however, instead, Iyer came in to replace Anukul while Suyash was in the list of impact subs.

Earlier, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis called heads, and the match referee Shakti Singh said that Rana had won the toss although there was some confusion due to the noise made by the crowd.

Manjrekar revealed that Du Plessis had called heads and thus he had won the toss, with the video of the incident going viral on social media.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

