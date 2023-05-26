IPL 2023 on JioCinema Clocks Record-Breaking 1500 Crore Plus Video Views in First Seven Weeks

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, has continued to break world records of digital sports viewing, as it clocked over 1500 Cr. video views in the first seven weeks.

The first qualifier match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans held on Tuesday, once again reached the highest ever concurrent viewership on IPL. In the final overs of the second innings, the concurrency soared to 2.5 Cr., captivating a massive audience.

This season has been a game-changer in terms of digital concurrency, surpassing the previous IPL record of 18.7Mn viewers set in 2019. Remarkably, more than 13 matches this season have exceeded the peak concurrency benchmark of 18Mn.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Nucleya, King, Divine, Jonita Gandhi Roped in for Special Performances Ahead of Final

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of IPL twice before. On April 12th, the platform clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, surpassed its own record with a concurrency of 2.4 Cr.

After the unprecedented response to date, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.

top videos

ALSO READ| WTC Final Prize Money Announced: Winner to Get Rs 13.22 Crore, Runners-up to Pocket Rs 6.61 Crore

JioCinema has 26 top brands partnering for their digital streaming of IPL 2023, including (Co-Presenting Sponsor) Dream11, (Co-Powered) JioMart, PhonePe, Tiago EV, Jio (Associate Sponsor) Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Saudi Tourism, Spotify and AMFI.