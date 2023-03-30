IPL 2023 Live Updates: Blockbuster GT vs CSK Clash to Kickstart The Season; RCB Hit by Another Injury Concern

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 15:20 IST
New Delhi, India
It’s that time of the year again. IPL bandwagon returns – a little renewed – and promising plenty of entertainment. 10 teams including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be dreaming of winning what is arguably the most coveted trophy in T20 franchise cricket. Gujarat Titans surprised everyone by producing a stellar show on debut last year to become champions and start the season as the favourites. They will be opening their campaign against four-time Read More
BCCI has planned an opening ceremony ahead of what will be the 16th season of its annual Indian Premier League. The likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh will be performing at the event slated to be held on March 31. It can be streamed live on JioCinema and you can follow all the updates from it live here.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from IPL 2023. With just a day remaining before another season of the Indian Premier League gets underway, stick with us for all the latest developments in the build-up to the much-awaited start. IPL 2023 will have an opening ceremony with some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment including Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia among others set to perform. The season will get underway with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The IPL is reverting to its home and away format for the first time since the onset of covid pandemic. Few new rules are also being introduced from this year onwards including DRS calls for challenging wide/no balls, finalising playing XIs after the toss and introduction of impact player.
A total of 12 venues across India will be playing hosts to the 70 matches through the season. Besides the designated home venues of the 10 franchises, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also be given two matches each.
It will be the season where the traditional powerhouses will be itching to get back to where they belong. Both MI and CSK had a terrible last year. MI finished 10th and CSK a rung above – teams who have won a combined nine titles between them.
The teams were given another chance to shore up their respective squads last year in December through a mini auction. The likes of RCB, DC, PBKS along with LSG will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy for the first time. RCB, DC and PBKS have been part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and are yet to win the tournament. On the other hand, LSG are just a season old but they produced an impressive show making the playoffs on debut.
