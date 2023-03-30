IPL 2023 Live Updates: Blockbuster GT vs CSK Clash to Kickstart The Season; RCB Hit by Another Injury Concern

Read more

champions CSK to kickstart the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

The IPL is reverting to its home and away format for the first time since the onset of covid pandemic. Few new rules are also being introduced from this year onwards including DRS calls for challenging wide/no balls, finalising playing XIs after the toss and introduction of impact player.

A total of 12 venues across India will be playing hosts to the 70 matches through the season. Besides the designated home venues of the 10 franchises, Guwahati and Dharamsala have also be given two matches each.

It will be the season where the traditional powerhouses will be itching to get back to where they belong. Both MI and CSK had a terrible last year. MI finished 10th and CSK a rung above – teams who have won a combined nine titles between them.

The teams were given another chance to shore up their respective squads last year in December through a mini auction. The likes of RCB, DC, PBKS along with LSG will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy for the first time. RCB, DC and PBKS have been part of IPL since its inception in 2008 and are yet to win the tournament. On the other hand, LSG are just a season old but they produced an impressive show making the playoffs on debut.

Get the latest Cricket News here