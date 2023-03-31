IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Rashmika, Tamannaah Set Stage on Fire After Arijit Singh's Magical Performance - Watch

The opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season witnessed the stars come down to earth as Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannah Bhatia and Arijit Singh gave magical performances to leave the fans inside the Narendra Modi Stadium thrilled!

Ahead of the monumental clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on March 31, Bollywood stars set the stage on fire.

Host Mandira Bedi welcomed fans to open the ceremony, Arijit Singh was the first performer, he sang some of his most popular hits, including the latest songs as well, then Tamannaah Bhatia took over the stage and Rashmika Mandanna finished the act, both actresses surely would have got the fans on their feet.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Live: Hardik Pandya Elects to Bowl Against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, Ajinkya Rahane Picked as Substitute Player

Arijit started the performances as the ace Indian singer sang some popular songs such as Kesariya, Pathaan, and Dance Da Bhooth.

Watch:

!How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Arijit also sang popular songs from his latest movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar - Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar.

Later, Tamannaah Bhatia turned up the glam in the IPL 2023 ceremony, she took centre stage and began her performance with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s iconic Oo Antava. Tamannaah also performed her version of Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover and also added a touch of Gujarat by performing on Chogada.

Watch:

!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna then arrived at the party and started her performance with the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. Later on, she danced on Saami Saami and then she also did her version of Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Watch:

Sound @iamRashmika gets the crowd going with an energetic performanceDrop an emoji to describe this special #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/EY9yVAnSMN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

After the end of the ceremony, all three superstars joined Mandira Bedi on the stage and BCCI’s president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Dhumal joined them on the stage.

ALSO READ| IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia Sizzle after Arijit Singh Sings Chartbusters

A huge roar greeted the announcement of MS Dhoni, followed by Hardik Pandya as the Gujarat Titans skipper joined CSK’s captain on the stage.

Pandya had the IPL trophy in his arms and they all posed for pictures later.

Later during the toss, Hardik’s defending champions won the toss and he elected to bowl first.

Get the latest Cricket News here