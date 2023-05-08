'Two Young Boys from Baroda Who Never Gave up on Their Dreams': Hardik’s Latest Post Sends Fans into a Frenzy

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya scripted history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday afternoon. Hardik’s Gujarat Titans and Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants locked horns at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. In the process, the Pandya duo became the first pair of brothers to face off as captains in the IPL.

While brothers playing in two IPL teams is not a new thing, this was the first time that two brothers led their teams in a contest against each other. So, the match between Gujarat and Lucknow has generated tremendous buzz on social media.

ALSO WATCH | ‘One of the Best..’: Virat Kohli Hails Rashid Khan’s ‘Brilliant’ Catch to Dismiss Kyle Mayers

Following the Sunday encounter, Hardik tweeted a heartwarming picture on Twitter. In the picture, the Pandya brothers can be seen posing together for the cameras at the coin toss. “Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams,” Hardik wrote along with the photo.

Just two young boys from Baroda who never gave up on their dreams ✨❤️ @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/VkescaxBcn— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 7, 2023

Fans congratulated the Pandya brothers for achieving the feat.

Keep up the good work 👍— Naveen (@_naveenish) May 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/Kriti_Sharma01/status/1655234890705817602?s=20

Story for ages to come.. your parents must be proudest of all ❤️👏— Swara💛 (@Seeklightt) May 7, 2023

While Hardik Pandya is the regular skipper of Gujarat Titans, Krunal was made stand-in captain of Lucknow Super Giants in the absence of KL Rahul, who is sidelined due to injury.

Hardik acknowledged the momentous occasion at the toss and seemed quite emotional. The 29-year-old said, “Big, emotional day for the family, our father would have been proud. This is something that’s happening for the first time. Short of words, but the family is proud. One Pandya will win."

The match itself was very entertaining for the fans. Close to 400 runs were scored in the game, which eventually saw Gujarat registering a 56 run victory. The home team piled up 227 runs in the first innings as their batters blunted the mighty bowling attack of Lucknow.

ALSO READ | ‘I Won’t be Bragging. It Would Have Been Nice If..’: Hardik Pandya on Friendly Rivalry with Brother Krunal

Gujarat’s openers, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, stitched together an opening stand of 142 runs. This stand effectively took the game away from Krunal Pandya’s team. Lucknow batters crumbled under the pressure of chasing a daunting target and could only manage to put up 171 runs on the board. Gujarat has almost sealed their qualification to the playoffs with this impressive win.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here