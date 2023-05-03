IPL 2023: Parth Jindal's Epic Celebration, Rishabh Pant's Post Grab Eyeballs After DC's Last Over Win | WATCH

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal as well as permanent skipper Rishabh Pant couldn’t hide their emotions after the franchise eked out a hard-fought last-over victory against IPL 2023 table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Jindal was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and after Ishant Sharma’s last over heroics helped DC win the match by 5 runs the co-owner could barely control his emotions as he let out a huge roar, whereas Pant congratulated his teammates on Instagram.

The match was full of close margins, David Warner’s side could only muster up a total of 130 runs after batting first, having been troubled by Mohammed Shami’s sensational spell of 4/11 which won the Indian pacer the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Aman Hakim Khan smashed a fifty and Axar Patel as well as Ripal Patel added some valuable runs to help DC to a fightworthy total after Shami’s spell left the top order completely exposed.

In return, Delhi managed to restrict Gujarat to 125/6, thus winning the game by 5 runs in the final over. It was another close contest that went down to the wire, GT skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a fifty, and Rahul Tewatia smashed three sixes back-to-back against Anrich Norjte in the penultimate over of the match.

David Warner thus turned to the experience Ishant Sharma to defend 12 runs in the last over, the veteran Indian pacer not only gave away just 6 runs, but he also picked up the crucial wicket of Tewatia in his over.

It was a roller-coaster of emotions and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal was ecstatic after DC’s win, a video that’s going viral on social media showed Jindal celebrating the victory with a huge roar.

Watch:

Rishabh was also watching the game, the skipper is currently recovering from the car accident that he suffered last year. Pant congratulated his teammates, especially tagging Ishant Sharma on his Instagram stories.

“Good job guys," wrote the 25-year-old on the photo-sharing app.

It was Delhi’s third win in IPL 2023 season, and although they remain rooted to the foot of the points table, a victory would nonetheless lift the mood in the camp after they suffered six defeats this campaign.

