'Rinku Showing Different Dimensions of his Batting': Ex-IND Batter Heaps Praise on KKR Star

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting sensation Rinku Singh produced yet another masterclass on Sunday. Batting against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk, the batter from Aligarh scored a 43-ball 54 and stitched a 99-run stand with captain Nitish Rana to script a 6-wicket for Kolkata. In fact, the duo rescued KKR in the chase of 145 with a 99-run partnership after the team was reduced to 33 for 3 in the first five overs.

While Rana returned unbeaten on 57, Rinku fell prey to Moeen Ali’s direct hit while stealing a quick single. His innings was laced with 3 sixes and 4 boundaries while the KKR skipper smashed 6 fours and a maximum.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Fined Rs 24 Lakh, BCCI Punishes KKR Players for Breaching Code of Conduct

Rinku Singh has been the wonder boy for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season of the IPL. He continued his brilliant form with yet another match-winning knock, leading to JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel showering him with plaudits.

“He has shown his range yet again. Today, he came to bat during the powerplay, and the way he played against Ravindra Jadeja, there was great maturity in his shot selection. He is showing different dimensions of his batting like we saw that he was playing in the lower order previously but today he came and batted in the powerplay and played till there were just a few runs left,” Parthiv said on JioCinema after KKR’s 6-wicket win against CSK.

“Generally, we have seen him staying not out till the end and the most important sign of a good batsman is to win the match for his side. Though unfortunately, he was run out today, he brought the match to a position from where KKR couldn’t have lost,” he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort by the Knight Riders ensured Chennai were restricted to a modest 144 with Shivam Dube top scoring with 48 runs off 34 balls. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 2/15.

top videos

With this win, four teams are on 12 points and only separated by net run rate - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Chennai Super Kings remain in second place with 15 points.

(With Agency Inputs)