IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar Keep Punjab Kings Alive in Playoffs Race

Centurion Prabhsimran Singh and the collective effort from the bowlers helped Punjab Kings outclass Delhi Capitals in a thrilling encounter at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Punjab Kings made spirited comebacks with both bat and ball to pin the hosts with a 31-run win which kept their hopes alive in the playoffs race. Prabhsimran played a special knock on a track where other Punjab Kings batters struggled to get going. He held one end and kept pushing the team to post a challenging 167/7 on the scoreboard.

Despite leaking 65/0 in the powerplay, the visiting bowlers made a remarkable comeback to restrict Delhi Capitals to 136/8 in 20 overs. This was bottom-placed DC’s eighth loss from 12 matches as they became the first team to be eliminated.

Highlights: DC vs PBKS IPL 2023

Chasing the moderate target, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner batted with positive intent and scored his finest half-century of the season. He shared a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket but the wicket of Phil Salt helped Punjab make a sensational comeback in the game. Shikhar Dhawan made some good bowling changes to put Capitals on the backfoot.

Harpreet Brar castled Salt for 21, while in the next over another Delhi overseas star Mitchell Marsh lost his wicket after getting LBW out off Rahul Chahar’s delivery.

And wickets just kept falling after that for Delhi.

Brar dismissed Rilee Rossouw (5) and Warner (54) in the same over to break Delhi’s back and strengthen Punjab’s hold in the game. The left-arm spinner ended up taking four wickets for just 30 in his four-over spell.

While Rahul Chahar and Nathan Ellis claimed two wickets each to restrict Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, it was a brilliant knock from Prabhsimran as Punjab Kings were in a tricky stage after losing wickets from one end at regular intervals.

An aggressive approach on a slow track backfired for Punjab with the team losing three wickets for 46 in the first six overs after DC skipper David Warner asked them to bat first.

Also Read | Who is Prabhsimran Singh?

Prabhsimran and Sam Curran (20) then steadied the ship with a 72-run partnership off 54 balls.

top videos

The wicketkeeper batter took his time and paced his innings well. The young wicketkeeper scored 27 runs off his first 30 balls and got set on a tricky surface before unleashing himself on the Capitals’ batters. He switched the gears at the right moment and smashed 76 runs off the last 36 balls at a strike rate of 217.14. The 22-year-old opener looked well in control as 10 of his hits reached the ropes, while six crossed over it during his 65-ball 103, only his second T20 hundred and first in IPL.

For Delhi, it was veteran Ishant Sharma who dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4) cheaply to put PBKS on the backfoot. While other bowlers also chipped in well by taking a wicket. Only Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh remained wicketless for Delhi as Warner used 7 bowling options.