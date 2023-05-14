'Getting Those Left-handers Out Was Really Fantastic': Shikhar Dhawan Hails Harpreet Brar

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan lauded the efforts of Prabhsimran Singh and Harpreet Brar in a sensational comeback win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. It was a must-win match for Punjab and two youngsters grabbed the opportunity to shine on the big stage. Prabhsimran played a quality on a surface where other batters struggled to get going and registered his maiden IPL century which helped Punjab Kings post a challenging total of 167/7.

While Harpreet Brar spun his web around Delhi Capitals’ batters after Punjab leaked 65 runs in the powerplay without taking any wickets. Brar dismissed Phil Salt, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey to help Punjab claim a 31-run victory.

Highlights: DC vs PBKS IPL 2023

Dhawan hailed the bowlers for the big turnaround after the powerplay didn’t go in their favour.

“The way the bowlers brought us back in the game it was amazing. All credit to our spinners and also our fast bowlers as well," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about Prabhsimran, Dhawan said it was an amazing knock from the young batter which helped PBKS post a fighting total

“It was turning from 4th over and playing that kind of knock is just incredible and amazing from Prabhsimran. That knock actually helped us reach that total," he added.

Also Read | Who is Prabhsimran Singh?

The southpaw further heaped praises on Brar for taking the crucial wickets, especially the left-handers - Warner and Rossouw.

“I told Harpreet to keep it slow and target the wickets and the way he stood up and took those wickets and especially getting those left-handers out was really fantastic," Dhawan said.

The youngster have done well for Punjab Kings on a regular basis this season as Dhawan is also elated with their growth in the franchise.

“When I’m with the youngsters I try to stay young and feels good that the boys have taken responsibility and the maturity as well. Very happy the way they are growing and maturing," he added.

top videos

This was bottom-placed DC’s eighth loss from 12 matches as they became the first team to be eliminated, while PBKS kept their playoff hopes alive, climbing to the sixth spot.

“This win has brought a lot of confidence for us. We need to stay calm and not get too excited. Staying calm has helped us and need to do the job in the next couple of games," he concluded.