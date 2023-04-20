IPL 2023: PBKS Drop Major Hint on Liam Livingstone's Availability For RCB Clash

Punjab Kings are set for a major boost in their batting department. It’s likely that they might unleash allrounder Liam Livingstone in Mohali for their mid-week clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Livingstone, known for hitting towering sixes, has missed the first five matches of IPL 2023 thanks to fitness concerns. However, the latest Instagram post of PBKS has dropped a major hint on the Englishman’s availability for the Thursday slugfest.

‘There’s a new Big Show in Mohali’ PBKS captioned their post on Instagram featuring Livingstone and RCB star Glenn Maxwell who is also known by his nickname ‘The Big Show’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjab Kings (@punjabkingsipl)

Livingstone arrived in India late after getting a clearance from England and Wales Cricket Board. He was recovering from knee and ankle injuries and hasn’t played competitive cricket since last December.

As luck would have it, the 29-year-old then pulled a muscle in his first training session for PBKS which further delayed his competitive comeback.

“He (Livingstone) just got off a flight, for the next couple of days, we will see where he’s at. He’s just come back from a long-term injury so we just had opportunity to put some eyes on him over the last 24 hours. We’ll know a lot more coming in the next game," Haddin had said after PBKS lost to Gujarat Titans.

He also missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

PBKS have been hit by injuries this season. Jonny Bairstow was ruled out from the entire season before IPL 2023 got underway and Matthew Short was roped in as his replacement.

PBJS captain Shikhar Dhawan is dealing with a shoulder niggle and missed the two-wicket win over LSG last Saturday. Sam Curran took up the captaincy in Dhawan’s absence.

PBKS Squad For IPL 2023: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here