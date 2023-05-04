Mumbai Indians Roast Punjab Kings Over Empty Trophy Cabinet After PBKS’ Nasty Jibe at Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians put in a dominant display on Wednesday night to secure their fifth victory of the 2023 Indian Premier League season, triumphing over the Punjab Kings by six wickets in Mohali. The match was a high-scoring affair, with the home side posting an imposing total of 214/3 in their 20 overs. However, an outstanding batting effort from Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) propelled the Mumbai Indians to a much-needed win with seven deliveries to spare.

Despite the emphatic victory, Mumbai endured a shaky start to their run chase. Their captain, Rohit Sharma, continued to struggle for form, falling to a duck in the opening over of the match to Rishi Dhawan. The Punjab Kings’ official Twitter account cheekily posted ‘R0’ in a now-deleted tweet, poking fun at Rohit’s dismissal. However, the tweet quickly drew criticism from fans and Mumbai’s official Twitter account, prompting a sharp response from the five-time champions.

Punjab Kings needed this humbling. Trolling Rohit Sharma who is also your Indian Team Captain , getting bodied then coming up with a reply which didn’t have any connection with the sport. Now they deleted the tweet.गर्जा आणि नाद फक्त मुंबई चा होता आज मोहाली मध्ये #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/NmeWDsGTvR— Omkar Indian Team Fan🇮🇳 (@Omkar_Acharya12) May 3, 2023

In a brutal riposte, Mumbai reminded the Kings of their barren trophy cabinet, with Punjab being one of only three original IPL franchises yet to win the tournament. Although Rohit led Mumbai to all five of their title triumphs, he also lifted the trophy in 2009 as captain of the Deccan Chargers.

Rohit Sharma 🏆 x 6️⃣KXIP 🏆 x 0️⃣PBKS 🏆 x 0️⃣#Respect— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2023

With their latest victory, Mumbai moved up to sixth in the IPL table on 10 points, level with three other teams including the Punjab Kings. Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the other two teams sharing the same points. Mumbai will be back in action on May 6 when they face the Chennai Super Kings.

