IPL 2023: Piyush Chawla's Googly Stuns Dhawan, Ishan Kishan Affects Lightning Fast Stumping - WATCH

Piyush Chawla may not be as a fit as any youngster in the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp but his knack for picking up crucial wickets has been the team’s highlight this season. His consistency with the ball has cemented his place in the playing XI and on Wednesday night he returned as the pick of the Mumbai bowlers when the 5-time champions locked horns with Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Chawla returned figures of 2 for 29 in his four overs. The veteran wrist spinner opened his account with the dismissal of PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan with a googly bowled outside off. Dhawan danced down the line to clear the fence but was beaten by the wrong ‘un. Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan had ample time to collect the ball and whip the bails off before the Punjab captain could head back inside the crease.

Chawla struck again in the 12th over and cleaned up Matthew Short with another googly. The batter swung his bat but missed it completely while the ball went to uproot the off stumps. However, the dismissal of Short was the last laugh for Mumbai Indians. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma changed the course of the game from thereon.

Livingstone smashed four sixes and seven fours to make an unbeaten 82 while adding 119 runs for the third wicket with wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, who struck a 27-ball 49 not out with two sixes and four fours. PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Matthew Short (27) also contributed with their 49-run stand for the second wicket.

For the fourth consecutive game in this IPL, Mumbai Indians conceded over 200 bowling first, as PBKS added 136 runs in the last 10 overs.

