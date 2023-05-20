'Sometimes Batting was Clicking, Sometimes the Bowling': Shikhar Dhawan on PBKS' 'Young Group' at IPL 2023

Shikhar Dhawan said that Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) bowling, batting nor fielding was on point after suffering a 4-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 66, their last of the league phase, of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday.

Sam Curran’s unbeaten 49 off 31 and Shahrukh Khan’s quickfire 41 not out off 28 along with Jitesh Sharma’s 31-ball 44 had guided Punjab Kings to 187/5 after being put into bat by Rajasthan Royals.

Dhawan at the post-match presentation said that PBKS lost too many wickets.

“We lost too many wickets in the powerplay and that put us on the back foot, but (Sam) Curran, Jitesh (Sharma), and Shahrukh (Khan) got us back in the game. I feel 200 should have been a good total on this pitch.

When it came to defending the total, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30) slammed quick fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer struck 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) sealed the win for RR with a six with two balls to spare.

Dhawan felt that PBKS did well in patches but could not collectively bring it together.

“The bowling was good (in patches), but the fielding wasn’t great, the dropped catches cost us the game. We could have done better in all the areas I think. Sometimes the batting was clicking, and sometimes the bowling was clicking, we couldn’t put up those performances together," he said.

Asked about opting to go for Rahul Chahar for the last over with just 9 runs to defend, Dhawan said: “I knew I had to take the game deep, so I wanted my best bowlers to bowl early, so Rahul had to bowl the last over. In the last game, I gave Harpreet (Brar) the final over, it depends on the surface and the situation."

Dhawan though stayed optimistic and praised the Punjab Kings side for finishing the season with 12 points and a net-run rate of -0.304.

“It’s a young group, so we have learned a lot of things this season," Dhawan said.