'Cricket is the Real Winner': Siraj Hugging Phil Salt After On-field Heated Exchange Wins a Million Hearts

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Not only some of the individual performances have been rollicking but when it comes to verbal exchanges and sledging on the field, they are right there on the top. Only a week after the infamous episode in Lucknow, where the spat between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hogged the limelight, RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj got involved in a heated altercation with Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Phil Salt on Saturday night when both teams locked horns at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC had a blast chasing 182 with Salt being the wrecker-in-chief. He seemed to be in brilliant touch and went after Siraj in the fifth over. The Englishman smashed back-to-back sixes on the first two balls, followed by a boundary on the third. The right-arm quick seemed to be ruffled by the onslaught and bowled a bouncer in the next delivery but, it was ruled out as a wide.

IPL 2023: DC’s Salt Douses Fiery RCB

Siraj then had a spat with Salt and the pacer was seen pointing his finger at the batsman with a frustrated expression on his face. Warner intervened and tried to settle the issue before the umpire had a word with the players.

But thankfully, the matter didn’t get escalated as it happened in Lucknow. Delhi Capitals registered their biggest victory this season, defeating RCB by 7 wickets with 20 balls to spare. Kohli’s homecoming was spoilt despite scoring a fifty and Salt turned out to be the party pooper for the visitors.

Following the conclusion of the game, it was time for the customary handshakes. Those who speculated another round of altercations between Salt and Siraj were taken aback as the cricketers hugged each other warmly. The netizens were surprised with this gesture and they said, “Cricket is the ultimate winner”.

Needing to win every game from here on to have a shot at a play-off berth, Delhi’s overseas batters played fearlessly to gun down the total in 16.4 overs. Besides Salt’s sensational 87 off 45 balls, David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17) and Rilee Rossouw (29 not out off 21) produced timely cameos.

