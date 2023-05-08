IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: GT Close in on Playoff Spot; RR, LSG Slip; SRH Keeps Hopes

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: After a dominating 56-run win over LSG, Gujarat Titans are on the verge of clinching the first spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs. However, a chaotic Sunday turned the playoff race completely open, as Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants faltered. Rajasthan Royals have faced five defeats in their last six games, the latest coming at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings, currently in the second spot, have strengthened their position with a win over Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to have found a second win and are trying to pull themselves up on the table, while Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings also are in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans

After a brief slump, the Gujarat Titans have regained their winning form and are now within touching distance of a playoff spot. Their convincing 56-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants in the latest match has earned them 16 points from 11 games. With just one more win needed from their remaining three matches, Hardik Pandya & Co. are well on track to secure a second successive spot in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 12: vs Mumbai Indians

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings

After a comprehensive victory over their rivals MI, Chennai Super Kings have climbed to the 2nd spot in the points table. With 13 points in 11 games, the team needs just two more wins out of their remaining three matches to confirm a place in the playoffs. Although the required number of points for qualification is 18, CSK could also make it to the playoffs with 17 points if they can improve their Net Run Rate.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 10: vs Delhi Capitals

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants

Despite their loss to GT, LSG still holds the 3rd spot with 11 points from 11 games. They are in contention with RCB, PBKS, CSK, and RR for a spot in the playoffs. LSG has three more matches left and will be looking to capitalize on their early momentum to secure a playoff spot.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have been struggling recently, as they faced their fifth loss in the last six games. Their match against SRH on Sunday was particularly disheartening, with Sandeep Sharma’s no-ball on the last delivery resulting in a 4-wicket defeat for RR. The team now has 10 points from 11 matches and is at risk of missing out on the playoffs. RCB and MI both have the potential to surpass them with a win. To secure a playoff spot, RR must win all their remaining three games and hope for other results to work in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 11: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB’s chances of securing the third spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs took a hit after they suffered a 7-wicket loss to DC on Saturday. The loss left them with 10 points from 10 games, placing them fifth in the league standings. RCB also suffered a blow to their net run rate, which is currently the worst among the top five teams. However, the team can still make it to the playoffs if they win all their remaining four matches or if they secure 16 points and other results go their way.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 9: vs Mumbai Indians

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians

Having secured only 10 points from 10 games, Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians have made their journey towards the playoffs more difficult. Their position at 6th place in the standings is due to their loss against CSK, which also harmed their opportunity to break away from the mid-table crowd. To avoid the possibility of a Net Run Rate situation, MI must win all of their remaining four games. MI could still qualify for the playoffs with 16 points if all other results are in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 9: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Super Kings

Despite their recent loss against Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are still in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Currently placed seventh in the points table with 10 points from 10 games, they are not far behind the leading teams. PBKS will need to win at least four out of their remaining four games to secure the required 18 points and a place in the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 8: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Despite a shaky start, KKR is still in contention for a playoff spot after their recent victory over SRH. They are currently at the 8th spot with 8 points from 10 games. However, they need to act fast as time is running out. KKR must win all their remaining four games to reach 16 points, but even that might not guarantee them a spot in the playoffs if four other teams reach 18 points. With the odds stacked against them, KKR must approach each of their upcoming four games as do-or-die matches. Another defeat would officially eliminate them from the race.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 8: vs Punjab Kings

May 11: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH secured a thrilling last-ball victory against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. The win has given them a lifeline in the playoff race, as they move up to the 9th spot with 8 points from 10 games. However, with just four games left, SRH need to win all of them to reach 16 points, which could secure them a spot in the playoffs, but other results will also need to fall in their favor. Unfortunately for SRH, their upcoming games are against tough opponents, including Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. They also face Mumbai Indians, who have a formidable record at their home ground, making their path to the playoffs a challenging one.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are on the rise, having won four out of their last five games, and are staying in the playoff race. Their latest victory, a 7-wicket thumping of RCB on Saturday, moved them up to the 9th spot with 8 points from 10 games. SRH’s win yesterday meant they moved back to the last position. However, DC needs to win all of their remaining four games to have a chance at qualification. Although DC can still qualify with 16 points, other results must also fall in their favour.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 10: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings

