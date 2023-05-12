IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RR Roar Back to Contention; Big Dent for KKR

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios All Teams Explained: Yashwasi Jaiswal single-handedly ransacked KKR bowlers after Yuzvendra Chala had stifled the KKR batting line-up and with a big win RR have boosted their chances of playoff berth by 51 per cent while KKR are practically down and out with only 3 per cent chances. GT and CSK are certain to be in the playoffs with only fight among them on who will finish in top-two.

What are the Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The IPL playoff qualification criteria is based on the team’s position in the points table at the end of the league stage. The top four teams with the highest number of points qualify for the playoffs. In case two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate is considered to determine their position. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final, with the winners progressing to the subsequent stages.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 to 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (11 matches, 16 points)

Gujarat Titans sit pretty at the top of the table with 16 points and they face Mumbai Indians today at the Wankhede and a win will ensure GT a top-two finish at the end of the league stages. GT has 16 points from 11 matches with 8 wins and only 3 losses and 18 points will make their entry to Qualifier 1 certain2.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 12: vs Mumbai Indians

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

ASLO READ| Most Important Thing is to Bowl With a Big Heart and Try to Pick Wickets: Piyush Chawla | Exclusive

Chennai Super Kings (12 matches, 15 points)

Following a vital triumph over DC, CSK now finds themselves on the verge of solidifying their position among the leading contenders. With just one more triumph, they will secure their well-deserved spot in the playoffs, further heightening the excitement and anticipation surrounding their remarkable journey.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

What RR’s big win over KKR – chasing 150 in just 13.1 over did for RR was it boosted their run-rate to the level that it will be might tough for other middle table teams to best that if they end up on same points as RR. Even though RR are still no out of the words. The are third in the standing, but with LSG having one extra game in hand, LSG is technically ahead of RR, and for that matter even MI who are on equal points with RR with one extra game in hand. RR have to build on the momentum that Yashaswi Jaiswal game them. They face RCB and PPBKS next up and with both teams also fighting for a playoff spot, it is not going to be a cake walk for the Sanju Samson-led side.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

ALSO READ| ‘Sanju Samson is Like a Young MS Dhoni When…’ - Graeme Swann’s Stunning Statement on RR Skipper | EXCLUSIVE

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (11 matches, 12 points)

Mumbai Indians’ remaining three games are virtual knockouts and they face GT first up – an uphill task - but they need a win to ensure that they do not fall in the depth of the middle-table scrums with the likes of RCB, LSG and PBKS fighting for the last playoff spot. GT, CSK are certain to make it to playoffs and RR with a big win are in pole position to claim the third spot, meaning MI can hope to take the final spot and for that, they need three wins in three games for safe passage, else the calculators and prayers will be out.

How can Mumbai Indians make it to Last Four of IPL 2023?

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 12: vs Gujarat Titans

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top 4 of IPL 2023? (11 matches, 11 points)

Following their defeat against GT in the previous match, and RR’s win over KKR, LSG finds themselves slip to fifth spot with 11 points from 11 games. MI are ahead of them on fourth. LSG now joins Mi, RCB, PBK in the intense race for a coveted last playoff spot. With only three games left in the tournament, LSG will be looking win all three, but a win in 2 will also be good enough for the Krunal Pandya-led side, provided one of those two wins come against MI in their penultimate match.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

ALSO READ| ‘Tune Sabka Muh Band Kar Diya’: Dhruv Jurel Recalls Emotional Chat With “Proud" Father | Exclusive

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (11 matches, 10 points)

RCB are in a similar boat as PBKS with the potential to reach 6 points provided they win all their remaining matches. But that it is easier said that done as two of those matches are against table-toppers GT and the marauding RR. The loss to MI really dented their qualifications hopes and now apart from winning their games they will have to keep a close watch of other results to make the playoffs.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 10 points)

Following their big loss to RR by nine wicket and more importantly with nearly 6.5 overs remaining, KKR’s campaign is more of less done. They now have only 3 per cent chance of making the playoffs and have a negative run rate -0.357. Their next two games are against higher-ranked opponents CSK and LSG and even if they win both, they can reach 14 points which will still not be enough for a top 4 finish.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

ALSO READ| ‘India is Afraid of Losing to Pakistan in Pakistan..’ – PCB Chairman’s Bizarre Claim on India’s Refusal to Travel to Pakistan

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

KKR’s loss has in a way kept PBKS in the hunt and considering they have three matches to go with three wins they can reach 16 points meaning mathematically they could reach the magical figure of 16 to qualify for the playoffs. However, apart from GT, CSK and RR, who can surpass 16 points and RCB and SRH too can reach 16 and that makes PBKS road to the playoff even tougher. They have two games against lower-ranked DC and then in-form RR in the final group stage encounter.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (10 matches, 8 points)

SRH may be 9th on the table but they have four matches to go and they can go up to 16 points if they are able to pull off a mad dash with wins over LSG, GT, RCB and MI. Nit an easy task. Even though SRH have an outside chance to make the playoffs fair to say that the chance looks good only on paper. But they can prove to be party poppers for the likes of LSG, RCB and MI.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 8 points)

The only incentive for DC now to avoid the wooden spoon. Delhi do have the ignominious record of tasting the wooden spoon in IPL history the maximum number of times and with three more matches to go they will hope they try and salvage something from this year’s tournament and end it on a high and higher than 10th place. They face PBKS twice and CSK in the last encounter. They can hope to ruin PBKS’s campaign at best from here on.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

top videos

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings