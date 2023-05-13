IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: MI Edge Closer to Playoffs; Tough Fight Between RR, LSG, RCB

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios All Teams Explained: Mumbai Indians’ victory over Gujarat Titans has complicated matters for the remaining franchises in the IPL 2023 playoffs race as Suryakumar Yadav’s century inspired Rohit Sharma’s men to third place in the IPL points table.

All of the remaining franchises including Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings would have hoped for a Gujarat win that would have allowed the other teams to stay alive in the playoff race but Mumbai’s win takes them to 14 points and another win would help them reach 16 points, a figure which should be enough for Rohit’s side to secure a playoffs berth.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (12 matches, 16 points)

Gujarat Titans’ latest defeat means that they will have to wait for a bit longer to confirm their place in the IPL playoffs, Hardik Pandya’s side sit comfortably in first place on the standings and will hope to get the confirmation of their qualification in their next outing.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (12 matches, 15 points)

MS Dhoni’s forces are in second place and after their win over Delhi Capitals, CSK are on the verge of making it into the playoffs, with 15 points, another two crucial points against KKR should help CSK book their berth in the top four.

Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:

May 14: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

How can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 14 points)

Rohit Sharma’s men gave their IPL playoffs chances a massive boost by conquering the table toppers courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s century. MI now have two matches remaining and winning both of them would take them to 18 points, but need to win at least one more game to reach 16 points.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can Rajasthan Royals Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

The equation for Rajasthan Royals becomes tricky because they cannot afford to lose any more games, otherwise, their fate will not be in their own hands. Two wins in their remaining two games takes RR to 16 points, that should see them through ideally, but they cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 14: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top 4 of IPL 2023? (11 matches, 11 points)

Lucknow Super Giants still have 3 games in hand and mathematically they can reach 17 points by winning their remaining three matches. Krunal Pandya’s side suffered a defeat to Gujarat Titans although their match against Mumbai Indians could be make or break for LSG. Three wins from three, anything less than that, Lucknow will have to rely on results elsewhere.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 13: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (11 matches, 10 points)

Royal Challengers Bangalore return to action against Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game for both sides. Whichever team loses the game on May 14 will have a hard time trying to break into the top four. RCB do have an upper hand given they still have one more game to play than the Royals.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore:

May 14: vs Rajasthan Royals

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 10 points)

Kolkata Knight Riders have a hard task at hand, after their defeat to Rajasthan Royals, KKR’s fate is not in their own hands, and the franchise only have 3 per cent chance of making the playoffs and have a negative run rate -0.357. They have two matches remaining, two wins takes them to 14 points which may not be enough to take them through.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 14: vs Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 10 points)

Punjab Kings still have three games remaining and they can still make it to the 16-point figure, but RCB and SRH too can reach 16 so Shikhar Dhawan’s side needs to win their remaining games and they must win by big margins to beef up the net run rate.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 13: vs Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (10 matches, 8 points)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have four matches remaining and they can still make it into the playoffs by winning all of their four matches, however, Aiden Markram’s side have blown hot and cold and they cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage of the season. Four matches to go, all four wins will take SRH to 16 points, although they need to boost their net run rate as well.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 13: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 8 points)

Delhi Capitals realistically cannot make it into the playoffs, what they can do is spoil the party for other teams, they will play Punjab Kings twice and Shikhar Dhawan’s side are also in a make-or-break situation. David Warner and Co will hope to finish this campaign on a high.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 13: vs Punjab Kings

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings