IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: RR Stumble Big time; Hopes Remain for RCB, PBKS

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios All Teams Explained: . With recent losses by GT and CSK on Sunday, the competition intensifies, and all playoff spots are still up for grabs. While RR’s big loss to RCB has dealt a blow to their campaign, KKR manages to keep their slim chances of playoff qualification alive. This article dives into the exciting twists and turns of the IPL playoff race, highlighting the impact of the recent results and the teams’ relentless pursuit of securing a spot in the coveted playoffs.

What are Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (12 matches, 16 points)

Gujarat Titans are in pole position to qualify for the playoffs and require just one more win to seal a spot in Qualifier 1. They face SRH next up who need to win this game to have a mathematical chance to still remain in the hunt for the playoff.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 15: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

Following their loss to KKR last night, CSK’s chances of a top-two finish have taken a major hit which is down to 37 percent now. But, there are still on course for a playoff spot berth with one more match to go. They face DC in the final league game and will aim to reach 17 points, for safe passage to playoffs. If they lose, then MI, and LSG are the most threatening to surpass them in the points table with just one win, while RCB would need two wins in two games to leapfrog CSK.

Matches remaining for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (12 matches, 14 points)

Mumbai Indians are in with a good chance to seal the third spot in the points table but also push for a top-two finish considering CSK and GT both lost last night. On a two-match winning streak, MI face LSG in a crucial tie which will more or less decide which will be the third team to the playoffs after GT and CSK. Then they SRH and if MI win both these games, they can reach 18 points guaranteeing them a top-two finish and a place in Qualifier 1.

If they lose both games, MI will be in trouble of getting knocked out with the likes of RCB, RR, PBKS, and even KKR and SRH in with a chance to surpass MI. One win out of the two games could see MI holding on to the final playoff slot.

How can Mumbai Indians make it to Last Four of IPL 2023?

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top 4 of IPL 2023? (12 matches, 13 points)

LSG have their task cut out with two remaining games with MI and a resurgent KKR. Both are tough games and a loss in both would mean LSG will rely on the results of other games for a chance at playoff qualification. If they lose both their games, they will finish with 13 points and teams like RCB, RR, KKR, and PBKS can surpass them. Because of their no-result in one game, LSG cannot be equal on points with any team if no other no results come our way.

If LSG manage to win at least one of their last two games, they will eliminate RR and KKR from the race and the fight will be between them RCB and SRH for the final slot if MI go ahead in points of LSG. If MI also lose their two then, LSG can realistically aim for the third spot. If CSK lose their last league game against DC and LSG wins both, then LSG can hope to finish in top-two.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (12 matches, 12 points)

It is straightforward for RCB – win both their matches and remain in the hunt. A 112-run win over RR last night has boosted their net run-rate but wins against SRH and GT are imperative for RCB to stay alive. A loss in any one of the games will mean they will end with 14 points. MI are already on 14, LSG are already in 13 while RR, KKR, and PBKS are currently equal on points with RCB at 12. PBKS, similar to RCB have two games at their disposal.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 10 points)

KKR kept their bleak chances of playoff qualification alive with a good win over CSK in Chennai but the road is still tough for the Nitish Rana-led side. Their only remaining game is against LSG, the team ranked higher than them. A loss will end the KKR campaign, but even a win will not ensure their qualification. With MI ahead of them by two points and two games in hand, MI could easily surpass KKR’s final tally, and so can PBKS and RCB with two games remaining. LSG, even If they lose to KKR have the opportunity to surpass KKR’s final point tally. Moreover, KKR’s NRR is in the negative which could come back to bite them if it comes down to NRR calculation.

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

RR’s shot themselves in the foot with a big loss to RCB. They lost the tie by 112 runs meaning the run-rate takes a massive hit and more importantly, with one game remaining they can reach a maximum of 14 points which will not be enough to make the playoffs. GT and CSK are clear of RR while MI are on 14 points with two games to go while LSG is one point ahead with two games left and RCB level on point with two games to go.

For them to qualify, they will need MI, LSG, and RCB to lose both their games remaining games as RR win their last league game against PBKS. LSG and MI face each other it is certain that one of those teams will surpass RR in the final league table.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

PBKS’ equation is simple – win their remaining two games and hope RCB and LSG lose at least one of their games. That way PBKS can earn the final spot. But if, MI win their two, LSG make it two in two then that is curtains for PBKS’ campaign.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (11 matches, 8 points)

SRH have three games remaining and are at 8 points. That means they can potentially win another 6 points taking their final tally to 14, which surprisingly is what many other teams will also end up with. Only two teams are out of reach of SRH in points – GT and CSK – all the other teams are in the SRH’s vicinity. But, it will be wishful thinking on SRH’s part they face stiff competition in GT, RCB, and MI in their last three games. A win against GT will only help SRH and have others sweat. A win against RCB will eliminate RCB while a win over MI may not dent MI’s playoff chances but it will be the end of the road for various other teams.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 15: vs Gujarat Titans

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

DC are the first team in IPL 2023 to be eliminated from the playoff race. They face PBKS and CSK next. A win over PBKS will end PBKS’ campaign while a win over CSK will only dent CSK’s top-two finish hopes. No other bearing for any other team if DC is playing.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings