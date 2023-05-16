IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: GT Book Playoff Berth; CKS LSG, MI Frontrunners for 3 Spots

In a significant milestone, GT secured the first playoff spot in IPL 2023 with their victory over SRH on Monday. Led by Hardik Pandya, GT’s stellar performance guarantees them a place in the playoffs. As the tournament reaches its final stages, LSG, MI, and CSK currently hold the other coveted playoff positions. These teams will be eager to maintain their winning momentum in the remaining matches and solidify their spots in the playoffs.

What is Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at what the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points)

Gujarat Titans have not only qualified but have ensured a top-two finish after a win over SRH on Monday. GT will be playing Qualifier 1. Their final league game will be against RCB and while it is a must-win for RCB, GT will be aiming for a win to continue their winning momentum.

Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

CSK’s only remaining match is against DC in Delhi and while CSK are more or less secured for a playoff berth, they will not like to leave any margin for error and seal the deal with a win. The win will take them to 17 points and they will not finish below 3rd in the standings irrespective of the results of other games. LSG and MI are playing each other today, meaning, if CSK win their last league game, only one team from LSG and MI can surpass CSK.

However, if CSK lose to DC, that will leave them at 15 points and vulnerable. MI would need only one win from their last two games – vs LSG or SRH – to overtake CSK. And if LSG manage to win one of their games – vs MI or KKR – they will be on equal points with CSK and NRR will come into play.

There is also a possibility of RCB and PBKS sneaking through ahead of CSK if they manage to win both of their remaining matches. RCB play GT and SRH, while PBKS will play DC and RR. In such a case it could very well be curtains for CSK and MS Dhoni this season.

Matches remaining for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (12 matches, 14 points)

With GT’s win over SRH, MI’s chances of qualification have increased, but they have to win both of their remaining games to ensure safe passage. MI face LSG today and SRH in their last league game. A win in both games will mean MI will finish 18 points ahead and that will guarantee a top-two finish.

If they lose one of their games, and if CSK win their last game, then will end up with 16 points meaning RCB and PBKS will have a chance to climb to equal points as MI and NRR will come into play. And if LSG win both their games – vs MI and KK – they will surpass MI, leaving the 5-time champions fighting for the final spot with RCB and PBKS.

However, one loss for both RCB and PBKS in their remaining games will ensure that MI, even if they lose one of their games, will hold on to the final playoff spot.

But, if MI lose both their games, that would mean LSG will jump over MI, and RCB and PBKS could potentially push MI further back with two wins or even with one win each.

Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians

May 16: vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in the Top 4 of IPL 2023? (12 matches, 13 points)

LSG need two wins to ensure safe passage to playoffs. They can reach a maximum of 17 points and if CSK lose their remaining game against DC and MI lose one of their games, then LSG can very well find themselves finishing in the top two.

If CSK win their last game, even then LSG can hope for a top-two finish if they win their remaining games handsomely. But, if they lose to MI, and win against SRH, then CSK will benefit, and so will MI. LSG’s own chances will be in the doldrums with RCB and PBKS close on the heels. One loss to LSG will improve RCB and PBKS’ chances and they will have more incentive to win both their games.

Loss in both their games will mean LSG could be dumped out with one win each for either RCB or PBKS.

Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 16: vs Mumbai Indians

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (12 matches, 12 points)

It is straightforward for RCB – win both their games and remain in the hunt. RCB will hope that MI and LSG lose both their remaining game and CSK as well their last game, then RCB to surpass all these teams and zoom into the second spot. But easier said than done. RCB face GT and SRH. If CSK win, then the top-two finish out of the question for RCB.

In that case, they will hope one of MI and LSG lose both their games and if they win their two matches, RCB can aim for a top-three finish. If PBKS also manage to win both their games MI and LSG lose both theirs’, then RCB and PBKS can go through.

If MI win at least one game, RCB with two wins, will fight for the spot on the basis of NRR. If LSG lose one of their games, and RCB win both, they can surpass LSG on points.

Even if RCB manage to win only one game, they will hope LSG to lose both their games and even PBKS to lose at least one, and CSK to lose their last game.

Two losses will be curtains for RCB’s campaign.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 12 points)

PBKS’ equation is simple – win their remaining two games and hope RCB, LSG, and MI lose at least one of their games. A CSK loss will also benefit PBKS if they manage to win both of their games.

PBKS can hope to reach 16 points and if CSK lose their last game, PBKS have a chance to make the top two. If CSK win, a top-two finish is out of the question. Then the fight will be for the 3rd and 4th spot and for that they would want LSG to lose to MI today, MI to lose in their last league game. Also, RCB with whom they are level on points lose at least one game. That way. PBKS can make the playoffs.

But if PBKS lose one of their games, and RCB win two, it will be tough for PBKS to go through. In that case, they will hope one LSG to lose both their games and RCB to lose both.

Remaining Matches for Punjab Kings:

May 17: vs Delhi Capitals

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

RR have an 8 per cent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Their last league is against PBKS who are in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win both their games.

A win for RR will take them to 14 points and for qualification, they will hope RCB and PBKS do not reach 14 points and one of either LSG or MI lose both their games. Preferably, LSG, who will then be stuck with 13 points, one behind RR. GT and CSK are out of RR’s radar and with MI already on 14 points, and if MI lose both their games, RR could surpass them, on NRR. But, if PBKS and RCB reach 14 points with at least one win each, NRR will come into play. RR could then hope that one from RCB and PBKS lose both their games.

Remaining Matches for Rajasthan Royals:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

KKR have a 4 per cent chance of making the playoffs. Their last league game is against LSG and a win against LSG will take them to 14 points. With two teams already above 14 and one team (MI) on 14, KKR can at best finish 4th if other results go their way.

RCB and PBKS with 12 points and two games remaining can either reach KKR’s tally of 14 or surpass them. LSG and MI with one win each will be beyond KKR’s reach.

KKR would need a miracle to make the playoff. They will want RCB and PBKS to lose both their games and one of LSG and MI to lose both the games - preferably, LSG – that way, KKR can sneak through given they beat LSG in their last league game.

A loss will mean the end of the road of Nitish Rana-led side.

Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

SRH are out of playoff contention but wins in their last two games will dent their opponent’s chances of qualification.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

DC are out of playoff contention but wins in their last games will dent their opponent’s – PBKS and CSK - chances of qualification.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 17: vs Punjab Kings

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings