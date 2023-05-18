IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: PBKS Struggle to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive; RCB, MI, KKR, RR Battle for Final Berth

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenarios Explained: In the northern derby at the picturesque Dharamsala Delhi Capitals spoiled the party for Punjab Kings with a 15-run win, practically eliminating the Shikhar Dhawan-led side from the playoffs race. With GT already qualified the fight for three spots is now between LSG, CSK, MI and RCB with the last two now in a dogfight for the final playoff spot.

What is Qualification Points in IPL 2023?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs are contested by the top four teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The playoffs consist of Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final. To qualify for the playoffs, a team must finish in the top four of the points table. If two or more teams have the same number of points, the net run rate (NRR) is used to determine their positions.

The safe point threshold for an IPL team to secure a playoff berth typically ranges between 16 and 18 points. However, the exact threshold can vary depending on the performance of other teams in the tournament. Generally, teams aim to accumulate as many points as possible to ensure a comfortable position in the top four and avoid any last-minute uncertainties.

Here’s a look at how the qualifications scenarios are like for all the teams currently:

Gujarat Titans (13 matches, 18 points)

Gujarat Titans have not only qualified but have ensured a top-two finish with a win over SRH on Monday. GT will be playing the Qualifier 1. Their final league game will be against RCB and while it is a must-win for RCB, GT will be aiming for win to continue their winning momentum

Remaining Match for Gujarat Titans:

May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings (13 matches, 15 points)

CSK’s only remaining match is against DC in Delhi and while CSK are more or less secured of a playoff berth, they will not like to leave any margin for error and seal the deal with a win. The win will take them to 17 points and they will not finish below 3rd in the standings irrespective of the results of other games.

If CSK win against DC, MI cannot surpass CSK even if they win against SRH. LSG too would be able to reach CSK’s point tally of 17 with a win in the last game.

However, if CSK lose to DC, that will leave them at 15 points and vulnerable. MI would need a win from last game – vs SRH – to overtake CSK. And if LSG - with their win over MI - are now on equal points with CSK and if CSK lose to DC and LSG win their final league game, LSG can claim the second spot.

There is also a possibility of RCB sneaking through ahead of CSK – if CSK lose to DC – and RCB manage to win both their remaining matches. RCB play GT and SRH. In such a case it could very well be curtains for CSK and MS Dhoni this season.

Remaining Match for Chennai Super Kings

May 20: vs Delhi Capitals

Can Lucknow Super Giants Finish in Top 4 of IPL 2023? (13 matches, 15 points)

LSG did themselves a world of good by beating MI, but that still does not guarantee them a playoff spot. For a safe passage, they will have to win their last league game against KKR and go clear with 17 points. This will ensure them the 2nd spot if CSK lose their last game. If CSK win their last game and then a win against KKR will help LSG to the third spot.

If LSG lose their last game to KKR, then, MI can surpass them if they beat SRH. RCB will also be in the hunt provided they do not drop points in the last two games.

IF LSG lose to KKR they will hope – first MI to drop points to SRH – secondly RCB to lose one of their remaining games.

If LSG lose their last game and MI and RCB win all their matches – then MI and RCB can qualify for playoffs. LSG will be dumped out.

Remaining Match for Lucknow Super Giants:

May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Do Mumbai Indians have a chance to qualify for the playoffs? (13 matches, 14 points)

MI play SRH in their last game and it is now a must-win game. MI can reach only 16 points and considering RCB can also reach 16, it essentially will be a two-way fight for final slot. What MI will could hope is to see CSK and LSG lose their last league games, meaning if MI win against SRH, they can surpass both CSK and LSG.

If MI lose to SRH, CSK and LSG’s result won’t matter at all for MI. Then they will hope for RCB to lose both their games. And if RCB manage to win one, the final spot will be decided basis of NRR. A MI loss will also ensure playoff qualifications for both CSK and LSG and that will also keep RCB, RR, KKR and even PBKS in the hunt for the playoff spot.

Remaining Match for Mumbai Indians

May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

How Can RCB Qualify For Playoffs In IPL 2023? (12 matches, 12 points)

It is straightforward for RCB – win both their games and hope MI to lose to SRH. A loss for LSG to KKR will also boost RCB’s chances. However, before looking into other results, RCB have to win their remaining two games – vs SRH and GT. Only after this can they afford to look at other results.

If RCB lose one of their games, they will desperately hope MI to lose their final game and PBKS to drop points either to RR and then it will be a shoot-out via NRR for the final spot between MI, RCB and PBKS. KKR, RR will also be in the mix if they win their last league games in that case.

Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 21: vs Gujarat Titans

How Can RR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

RR now have a 9 per cent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Their last league is against PBKS and win for RR would mean curtains for PBKS.

With the win, RR will reach 14 points. From here on, RR would hope MI to lose their last league game against SRH and RCB to lose at least one of their last two games. In this scenario, RR, MI and RCB will be on 14 points. If KKR win against LSG, then KKR will also on 14 points same as RR, MI and RCB and NRR will come into play.

If RCB win both their games, then RR would hope MI to lose their final game and KKR, preferably also lose their last league game against LSG. In that case, it will be a shootout between RR and MI for the final spot. KKR would have to win big to get in the conversation.

Remaining Match for Rajasthan Royals:

May 19: vs Punjab Kings

How Can KKR Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

KKR have a 4 per cent chance of making the playoffs. Their last league game is against LSG and a win in that game will take KKR to 14 points.

After the win, they will hope RCB to lose at least one of their games and MI lose their last league game. This will ensure four teams on 14 points: MI, RCB, and KKR and one of either RR or PBKS. Then NRR will come into play. However, if MI win against SRH. KKR will be out of the reckoning for the playoffs.

Remaining Match for Kolkata Knight Riders:

May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants

How Can PBKS Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 12 points)

With the loss to DC, PBKS’ chances of qualification are down to 4 per cent, but they are still not out of it. Their last league game is against Rajasthan Royals and they will have to win that game to reach 14 points.

After that, they will hope MI to lose to SRH, and RCB to lose at least one out of their last two league games. A KKR win against LSG will increase their headache. In this scenario, KKR, MI and RCB will on equal points and NRR will come into play to decide the final spot for the playoff.

If PBKS win against RR and RCB lose both their games and MI as well, then the shootout will be between PBKS and MI for the final spot.

If MI win their game against SRH then it will be curtains for PBKS, RR and KKR.

Remaining Match for Punjab Kings:

May 19: vs Rajasthan Royals

How Can SRH Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (12 matches, 8 points)

SRH are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against MI will dent their opponent’s chances of qualification.

Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

May 21: vs Mumbai Indians

How Can DC Qualify for IPL 2023 Playoffs? (13 matches, 10 points)

DC are out of playoff contention but a win in their last game against CSK will make things interesting.

Remaining Matches for Delhi Capitals

May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings